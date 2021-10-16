Stranded motorist fell off a bridge in Sunny Isles Beach. Police still searching for him

Miami-Dade police are searching for a man who was catapulted over the 163rd Street Bridge in Sunny Isles Beach.

According to Miami-Dade police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta, a motorist was stranded on Sunny Isles Boulevard on the westbound lanes at about 10:50 p.m. Friday when he was hit by another car that was traveling west. The man was thrown over the bridge into the waterways.

The westbound lanes of the bridge were blocked off as the search for the man continued Saturday morning.

The driver of the other car remained on the scene, Zabaleta said.

Police would issue no other details.

According to WSVN7, the driver in a black Ferrari got out of his car to check the engine when the other car hit the Ferrari and the man was sent over the railing.

Video crews from WSVN and WPLG-Local 10 showed Miami-Dade police helicopters and boats searching the waters at night and by morning light for the man. The broadcasts also show both damaged cars on the bridge. WPLG reported a white Maserati was towed from the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.