Stranded Russian troops seek refuge in trees as demolition of Kakhovka dam causes widespread flooding

The occupiers sitting on the trees are being picked up by an evacuation boat

The rapid rise in the water level of the Dnipro River following the explosion has caused large-scale flooding, trapping the enemy troops who were positioned on islands east of Kherson city.

This is evident in a video posted on social media showing Russian soldiers stuck there, and forced to sit on trees while awaiting evacuation.

Drone footage shows a boat, already crowded with evacuees, approaching soldiers who had climbed trees to escape the flooding. However, it is unclear if all the enemy troops ultimately reached land safely, as there are reports that Russian soldiers abandoned their comrades who fell into the water during the evacuation.

According to available information, part of Kherson and nine surrounding villages were flooded as a result of the Russian attack on the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant. In addition, about 80 other settlements on both banks of the Dnipro River are at risk.

An evacuation of the population has been announced.

State hydroelectric power company Ukrhydroenergo has said that the hydroelectric power plant destroyed by the Russians cannot be repaired.

