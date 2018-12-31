Stranded skiers rescued from chairlift in dramatic video

A power outage hit the Quicksilver SuperChair at Breckenridge yesterday, leaving 140 skiers stranded in the air. After over an hour stuck in freezing cold temperatures the facilities decided they had no choice but to evacuate the skiers by lowering them down to the ground one-by-one.

Skier Quinn Bader talked about the experience to the local news, "I saw people climbing up with these big orange ropes," tying them to the lifts and bringing people down."

For over 30 minutes they continued to slide people down ropes as the wind whipped around them. Finally, almost two hours later, operations resumed to bring the rest of the group safely to the ground.

Watch the unbelievable rescues above.

