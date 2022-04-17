🌱 Stranded Texas Dolphin Dies + Road Rage Shooting Suspect Sought

Happy Sunday, Houston! Happy Easter. Here's everything going on today in town.

First, today's weather:

A t-storm around in the p.m.. High: 87 Low: 66.

Here are the top five stories today in Houston:

1. A crowd of people on a Texas Beach harassed a stranded dolphin, trying to ride and swim with the sick mammal before she died, marina rescuers said. The dolphin washed up alive on Quintana Beach Sunday night and was pushed back to sea while beachgoers tried to "swim with and ride the sick animal," according to a Facebook post by the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network. The post went on to say, "this type of harassment causes undue stress to wild dolphins, is dangerous for the people who interact with them, and is illegal - punishable by fines and jail time if convicted." (Houston Patch)

2. A 19-year-old teen pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in southeast Houston on Saturday morning, according to Houston Police Department's Lieutenant Carlos Miller. Police say the 20-year-old driver continued driving and crashed into a light pole causing the vehicle to catch fire with a 2-year-old in the backseat. (ABC 13)

3. Harris Health System on Friday reported that LBJ Hospital had no COVID patients for the first time since the pandemic began in March 2020. New Omicron subvariants are causing increased spread in New York and parts of Europe, however cases in Houston remain very low. (KHOU 11)

4. A Sugar Land man is wanted for a March 19 road rage shooting on the Katy Freeway service road, according to court records. 37-year-old Tristan King has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. (Click2Houston)

5. The Houston Parks and Recreations Department is looking for 100 lifeguards for the city of Houston outdoor pools in the summer of 2022. The planned workweek will be Tuesday through Sunday, an average of 30 to 40 hours a week. Those interested can apply online. (ABC 13)

Today in Houston:

Houston International Gem & Jewelry Show at NRG Park. (11:00 AM)

Easter Brunch at Sambuca Houston. (11:00 AM)

Celebrate Easter With Brunch at Blossom Hotel Houston. (11:00 AM)

Easter Sunday Brunch at B.B. Lemon. (12:00 PM)

The Riot Comedy Show Presents "Unbelievable Stories" With Ku Egenti. (8:00 PM)

From my notebook:

Early Friday, the Houston Astros hosted a Jackie 42 luncheon as part of the MVP Conversation Series , presented by United. Stephen Klineberg served as the keynote speaker along with a conversation featuring J.C. Hartman, Houston's first Black player in franchise history.. (Facebook)

Now through June 25 , come to Houston Public Library Gregory t o vie w Black Art Library, an ex hibit celebrating Black art and artists . It contains more than 500 anthologies, art books, children's books, and more . (Facebook)

🐶 Mark your calendar for Houston's dog fest, Puppies for Breakfast, on April 30th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Market Square Park. Enjoy food trucks, the largest dog piñata in the world, a dog-themed market, drinks 🍺, and more. (Facebook)

Events:

Taxes in Retirement Seminar (April 19)

Online discussion for specialists in the field of alcohol rehab In Kemah, Tx (May 9)

Now you're in the loop and ready to start this Sunday off right! See you tomorrow morning for your next update.

— Carlos Hernandez

About me: Hello my name is Carlos Hernandez and I am a food writer with over 10 years of experience in the industry. I write the food blog Carlos Eats (http://www.carloseats.com) and also contribute to several newspapers and magazines with food-related blogs and articles.

