'We are stranded': US mother trapped in Afghanistan makes emotional plea to Biden for help

A mother from the United States who is trapped in Afghanistan amid the U.S. troop withdrawal made an emotional plea for President Joe Biden to help her return to her children as the situation around Kabul becomes increasingly violent.

The woman, who has two children in the U.S. and went by the pseudonym of "Fatima" for her safety, thanked Republican Rep. Carol Miller and her team for being "my only strength" and communicating with her to find a solution to return her to the U.S.

"We are in danger. We are in danger, Mr. President. Please help us," the woman said during a Tuesday morning appearance on Fox & Friends First, adding, "Yes, we are stranded."

The plea comes just one day after White House press secretary Jen Psaki dismissed the notion that U.S. citizens who have yet to be evacuated from Afghanistan are stranded in the country.

"First of all, I think it's irresponsible to say Americans are stranded. They are not. We are committed to bringing Americans who want to come home, home," Psaki said on Monday.

We just received this audio from an incredibly brave American in Kabul. She was attacked each time she tried to reach the airport. Despite the danger to herself, she wants us to share this. We must guarantee the safety of Americans and our allies before it is too late. pic.twitter.com/Oq6R7YuWuJ — Rep. Carol Miller (@RepCarolMiller) August 21, 2021

Miller posted an audio clip to Twitter on Saturday describing a U.S. citizen in Kabul who was attacked each time she attempted to reach the airport for evacuation. Throughout the evacuations since Aug. 14, the airport in the capital of Afghanistan has been temporarily shuttered on several occasions due to instability in maintaining security.

Fatima said Tuesday that family members of U.S. citizens contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the U.S., only to be told that the government would likely "escalate" the situation in the country.

"Taliban are going door to door, looking for people who have worked with the U.S. government. ... They are going to people's homes at night and just taking them away, and nobody knows where they are taking them [or] what they are doing to them," she said.

The Taliban warned on Monday of "consequences" if troops remain in Afghanistan past Biden's Aug. 31 deadline, according to a spokesman for the militant group.

Since Aug. 14, the U.S. has evacuated or helped facilitate the evacuation of approximately 37,000 people and a total of roughly 42,000 people over the last month.

The Washington Examiner contacted the White House and Miller but did not immediately receive a response.

