Stranded vehicles in Buffalo, NY from blizzard
Video captures numerous stranded vehicles and snow piles in Buffalo, New York that are feet high. (Credit: @jasontrade99 / WEATHER TRAKERR)/TMX)
Houses become buried in snow during a blizzard in Buffalo, New York. (Credit: @laertisikonomou/SPECTEE /TMX)
One woman took seven stranded travelers into her East Amherst business to keep them safe and out of the snow.
Firefighters are captured on video removing large chunks of snow from walkways in Buffalo, New York. At least 25 have passed away due to the blizzard.
Buffalo Bills players had to dig out their cars when they returned home to western New York on Christmas and found them buried in several feet of snow.
Here's how much snow has fallen in your area so far.
Millions of people hunkered down in a deep freeze overnight and early morning on Sunday to ride out the frigid storm that has killed at least 20 people across the US, trapping some residents inside homes with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to several hundred thousand homes and businesses. (Dec 26)
Heavy wind and lake effect snow has buried several cities across the U.S., killing dozens. And more snow is expected to fall on Western New York in the coming days.
Winter Weather Advisory in effect Monday.
After a family of six lost power and had to be rescued by firefighters, they stayed the night at the firehouse — and Santa still came.
Buffalo, New York, has been hard hit by the massive winter storm, with multiple deaths and many people stranded as rescue workers struggle to dig through the more than 43 inches of snow. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown joins CBS News to discuss the response efforts.
#Bills vs. #Bears was cold:
"We're fighting a losing battle," says Oglala Sioux Tribe's president as the reservation is cut off by impassable roads.
The New York State Police said it was helping local authorities clear snow and carry out search-and-rescue operations in Buffalo on Monday, December 26, after a deadly blizzard brought several feet of snow to the area.At least 25 storm-related fatalities were confirmed in New York, according to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.The National Weather Service reported 49.2 inches of snow at Buffalo Niagara International Airport as of 10 am local time on Monday.The Buffalo Police Department warned motorists that a travel ban prohibiting driving was still in effect through Monday. Credit: New York State Police via Storyful
Fourteen died outside, four died inside without heat and three died because EMS couldn't get to them in time, according to the Erie County executive.
A man struggled to push open his door after blizzard conditions moved through Buffalo, New York, on Saturday, December 24.Video shared on Twitter by user @BuffaloSnowKing shows several feet of snow blocking his door on the morning of Christmas Eve.According to the National Weather Service, snow would continue in the western New York region through Christmas day and into early Monday morning. Credit: @BuffaloSnowKing via Storyful
