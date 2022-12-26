Stranded vehicles in Buffalo, NY from blizzard

Storyful

The New York State Police said it was helping local authorities clear snow and carry out search-and-rescue operations in Buffalo on Monday, December 26, after a deadly blizzard brought several feet of snow to the area.At least 25 storm-related fatalities were confirmed in New York, according to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.The National Weather Service reported 49.2 inches of snow at Buffalo Niagara International Airport as of 10 am local time on Monday.The Buffalo Police Department warned motorists that a travel ban prohibiting driving was still in effect through Monday. Credit: New York State Police via Storyful