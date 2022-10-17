Strandline Resources Limited (ASX:STA) Is About To Turn The Corner

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Strandline Resources Limited's (ASX:STA) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Strandline Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral sands, and other base metal resources in Australia and Tanzania. The AU$532m market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$9.1m on 30 June 2022 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Strandline Resources' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 3 industry analysts covering Strandline Resources, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of AU$35m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 66% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Strandline Resources' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, take into account that typically metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Strandline Resources is its relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Strandline Resources' case is 93%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of Strandline Resources to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Strandline Resources' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of important factors you should further examine:

Valuation: What is Strandline Resources worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Strandline Resources is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Strandline Resources’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

