Strange activity and number of Russian ships in Black Sea

3
Ukrainska Pravda
·2 min read

Ukrainian defenders have noted an atypical Russian activity in the Black Sea; Russians have deployed 20 ships and a large number of units of the auxiliary fleet ships there.

Source: Nataliia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint Press Centre for Operational Command Pivden (South), during the national 24/7 broadcast on 16 March

Quote: "We are carefully monitoring the naval group in the Black Sea and the actions of the enemy.

Atypical activity and number of ship groups were recorded. There are currently 20 units in the Black Sea, including 4 missile carriers, one of them is underwater; the total salvo is 28 missiles that can be equipped for launch."

Details: Also, according to Humeniuk, many units of the auxiliary fleet were recorded at sea.

All the ships are scattered, so maybe the Russians want to find the wreckage of the American drone they talked about earlier.

Humeniuk noted that the occupiers are trying to "cover the naval operations in the Black Sea as much as possible and are trying to hide their actions" from the Ukrainian defenders, but careful observation gives results, and the defenders see and understand Russia’s steps ahead.

Background:

  • The US Air Force issued a statement on 14 March, which said that a Russian Su-27 fighter jet damaged an American MQ-9 Reaper reconnaissance and strike UAV over the Black Sea during an interception, as a result of which the drone had to be sunk.

  • The US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, John Kirby, noted that while Russian intercepts of US aircraft over the Black Sea are not uncommon, Tuesday's episode was unique regarding how "dangerous, unprofessional and reckless" Russia’s actions were.

  • The Ministry of Defence of Russia stated on Tuesday evening that their Su-27 fighter jets had nothing to do with the crash of the MQ-9 Reaper American UAV in the Black Sea. In addition, they said it approached annexed Crimea and was flying in violation.

  • The US Department of Defense, in turn, said it was working to declassify visual information related to the incident in the international airspace over the Black Sea.

  • NBC News reported that the highest levels of the Kremlin approved the aggressive actions of Russian military fighter jets against a U.S. military drone over the Black Sea.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Recommended Stories

  • No signs Ukraine is withdrawing troops from Bakhmut - Russian-installed official

    Russian forces - led by the private Wagner militia - have been trying to encircle and capture the eastern Ukrainian city for months in what has turned into one of the bloodiest battles of the year-long war. Russia, which refers to the city by its Soviet-era name of Artyomovsk, says capturing the city will allow it to launch more offensives deeper into Ukrainian territory which it says it is fighting to "liberate".

  • Air-raid warning issued throughout Ukraine as Russian MiG jet takes off from Belarus

    Air-raid warnings were issued across all of Ukraine on the morning of 15 March after a Russian MiG-31K jet - possibly armed with Kinzhal supersonic missiles - took off from an airfield in Belarus. Source: map of Ukraine's air-raid warnings; Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring project, on Telegram Details: At 09:44, air-raid warnings were issued in Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, and several minutes later in the rest of Ukraine's oblasts.

  • NATO countries ready to transfer more ammo and equipment to Ukraine

    NATO member states are ready to provide Ukraine with more air defense systems, armored vehicles, and ammunition, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said after the latest monthly ‘Ramstein format’ meeting on March 15.

  • Ukrainian defenders shoot down "invisible" Russian drone

    Ukrainian defenders have shot down a Russian ZALA drone, which is supposed to be invisible to Ukrainian radio-electronic warfare technology. Source: Operational Command Pivnich (North) Quote: "Soldiers of the 58th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade named after Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi have shot down an enemy ZALA 421-16E2 UAV.

  • UN nuclear watchdog: 2.5 tons of uranium missing in Libya

    Some 2.5 tons of natural uranium stored in a site in war-torn Libya have gone missing, the United Nations nuclear watchdog said Thursday, raising safety and proliferation concerns. Natural uranium can't immediately be used for energy production or bomb fuel, as the enrichment process typically requires the metal to be converted into a gas, then later spun in centrifuges to reach the levels needed. In a statement, the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency said its director-general, Rafael Mariano Grossi, informed member states Wednesday about the missing uranium.

  • ‘Incidents Happen’: Milley Won’t Call Russia’s Downing of U.S. Drone an Act of War

    In a joint press conference with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday, General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, attempted to deescalate when asked if Russia's downing of a U.S. drone was an act of war.

  • Russia reaches site of downed US drone in Black Sea

    Russia has reportedly reached the site of the US drone downed in the Black Sea in the race to retrieve the wreckage, it has been reported.

  • Biden Outlines Gun Checks Order as He Implores Congress to Act

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday detailed a new executive order aimed at increasing background checks on gun purchases, an effort to address gun violence even as the prospects for further legislation in Congress remain dim.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionTraders Dash for Cover as Bank Drama Rattles Globe: Markets WrapBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits Af

  • Zelenskyy: Russian aggression approaching point at which it could burst

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked Ukraine's partners following the 10th Ramstein-format meeting and said that Russian aggression is approaching the point at which it could burst. Source: Zelenskyy's video address Quote: "Another meeting has been held in the Ramstein format, the tenth one.

  • Judge appears sympathetic to abortion pill challenge in consequential Texas hearing

    In a case challenging the FDA approval of abortion pills, Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk heard arguments for and against taking one medication, mifepristone, off the market.

  • China accuses U.S. and its allies of taking a ‘dangerous road’ as submarine pact fuels nuclear proliferation fears

    China has criticized the United States, U.K. and Australia over their pact on nuclear-powered submarines, which experts warned could set a dangerous precedent.

  • UK turns Russophobia argument on Moscow, claims greatest threat to Russian society is war in Ukraine

    The U.K. attempted to turn Moscow's "Russophobia" claims on their head after it accused the Kremlin of being the greatest threat to Russian culture and society with its ongoing war.

  • Tropical Cyclone Freddy Has Lasted More Than a Month, Potentially Setting New Record

    Almost 200 people are dead and tens of thousands affected in Southern Africa after a tropical cyclone, which at 34 days could be the longest-lasting tropical cyclone on record, hit a second time in the course of a few weeks, following a first landfall in February. It’s officially the most energetic storm on record.

  • Africa pays the price as China and Russia muscle in

    China and Russia are bolstering their presence in Africa to tap its rich natural resources, analysts say, amid grave warnings from UN agencies the world's poorest countries face accumulating crippling debts.The 1990s debt crisis in Africa was caused by Western countries, not by China or Russia, said Nantulya.

  • Ukraine’s Armed Forces sets out what weapons it needs to defeat Russia

    Ukraine’s Armed Forces know exactly what they need in order to beat back Russia’s brutal war of aggression – and now they want everyone to know, too, Military Media Center wrote on Telegram on March 15.

  • Your Gut Health and Mental Health Are Closely Linked Here s How to Boost Them Both

    Research has only just scratched the surface of the mind-to-microbiome connection.

  • Russian FSB agent detained in Kharkiv over planning terrorist attacks against Ukrainian pilots and special forces

    Ukraine’s SBU security service has detained a Russian FSB security service agent in Kharkiv who was spying on Ukrainian defenders in preparation for terrorist attacks, the SBU wrote on its Telegram channel on March 15.

  • Stung by Russian manipulation of power markets, the EU plans to triple renewables by 2030

    In the wake of a year when consumer energy prices across Europe skyrocketed, making it difficult for some people to heat their homes or cook, the European Commission today announced a new power market plan with ambitious targets: phase out gas, the fossil fuel that underpins much of the bloc’s power production, and dramatically increase energy from renewable sources.

  • German arms industry seeks clarity on Ukraine weapons orders

    Germany’s defense industry says it stands ready to ramp up its output, including the kinds of arms and ammunition needed by Ukraine, but needs clarity about what governments want before investing in further production capacity. Ukraine became the world’s third-largest importer of arms in 2022 after Russia’s invasion triggered a big flow of military aid to Kyiv from the United States and Europe, according to Swedish think tank SIPRI. “What’s important for us as an industry is to get predictability," Hans Christoph Atzpodien, the head of Germany’s arms manufacturing association, said in an interview this week with The Associated Press.

  • Ukrainian military holds large-scale war exercises in northern Ukraine – Lieutenant General Nayev

    Defenders of Ukraine’s Northern Operational Zone recently underwent comprehensive military training, including tactical and psychological elements, Commander of the United Forces of the Ukrainian army, Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev, said on Facebook on March 13.