The strange conditions that made Las Vegas Grand Prix the race of the year

The Las Vegas Grand Prix came in for some heavy criticism from Max Verstappen for having too much glitz and glamour and not enough focus on the actual racing. That is fair enough, “the show” that Formula One puts on should not detract from the cars on track.

Yet we witnessed an excellent race. Red Bull were challenged for the win by Ferrari, there was action and controversy throughout the pack and the Las Vegas Strip Circuit – and the conditions – helped provide a spectacle worthy of all of the pre-race attention.

There is always a big element of the unknown for teams and drivers when they go to a new track. This would have been even truer at a brand new street circuit, racing at an unusual time of the day. That strangeness helped contribute to one of the – if not the – best races of 2023.

Can F1 learn anything from this for future races? Short of holding races out of season which can create adverse track conditions I don’t think so – the lesson should be all about variety. This was another grand prix in a different part of the world that produced a different set of circumstances. Increasing the unknown and variables often leads to exciting races.

Vegas is like a very fast Monaco. I do not think you would want to try to incorporate the fast “esses” at Suzuka as part of the Vegas track, but neither would you want to take any part of the Vegas and put it in Suzuka. It would not work. Sure, Suzuka, Spa and Silverstone are great race tracks that the drivers love but if you raced on similar circuits every grand prix, it would soon become dull. Every track is unique in its own right.

Variety is good for F1 and the sport clearly wants to take the event to the people in big cities across the world. There is nothing wrong with that as long as the track is up to the job and the success of the grand prix shows that the Strip Circuit is. Every track has its own requirements through set-up, track surface, conditions, the layout and the time of day it is run. F1 should encourage those differences.

Digging deeper into what made the race such a success, peculiar conditions – as well as a bit of a melee at the first corner – helped massively. For once, Verstappen did not just run away with it. Usually when conditions affect F1 races it is because of rain, but the frigid temperatures on the Strip played a huge part in how the race panned out.

At some points, the track temperatures were down to as low as 17 degrees, which is well out of the usual and optimal operating window for F1 cars. Much like rain, it is something that the drivers and teams have to manage and some teams did better than others in this regard. The new track surface, which looked incredibly smooth and low-grip throughout the weekend, also made it difficult for the drivers. In these conditions it is easier to make a mistake, miss your braking point and lock a front tyre.

Cool track temperatures made it difficult for drivers and teams to master the conditions - Getty Images/Tayfun Coskun

The most significant issue was that of “graining” on the tyres. We used to hear about this a lot more in the days when Bridgestone were the tyre suppliers but it was the case this weekend too. The result is that a driver can easily lose a second or more per lap almost instantaneously. And a sudden pace difference between two duelling drivers naturally creates good racing.

But what, exactly, is graining? Whenever a tyre is cold, a very thin layer of rubber on the surface gets hot when it is loaded up through the corners. The entire tyre is not compliant in cold conditions which means these little pieces of rubber (so-called grains) tear off the surface of the tyre because the rubber as whole is not compliant.

These little bits of rubber stick to the tyre surface which then becomes uneven with ridges. This affects grip enormously. Ideally and normally it is the entire tyre (the body and the surface) that moves in warmer temperatures. The graining phase can last for several laps, though it does ease and disappear as tyre temperatures rise.

The only thing a driver can do to alleviate this is slow down, which is what Verstappen did at the end of his first stint with Charles Leclerc – who did not suffer from graining as much – overtaking him for the lead.

Why was Verstappen affected more than Ferrari? After all, it is the Ferrari that has struggled with tyre issues in races more this year. Simply, Verstappen was pushing to extend his lead over Leclerc beyond five seconds, to negate the penalty he received for running the Ferrari off the track at the first corner. Pushing makes graining more likely to occur.

The track surface played a big role in the graining and thus creating the drama at the front. Normally when a track is at a good temperature and you get decent grip on the tyres it rubbers in. That means the tyre rubber embeds itself in the track surface, giving more grip. That never happened in Vegas. Additionally, the fact that neither the medium nor the hard was comfortably the best race tyre also made things interesting.

Ultimately, it was a combination of the tyres, the track surface, the temperature all happening on a circuit that had never been used before and at an unusual time of day that helped create a thrilling race.

Can we expect races like this every year here? Well, although Vegas showed it can produce good racing, it is never guaranteed. Next year the teams will have more data, so the 2024 edition will be less of a leap into the unknown. That said, if they hold the race at the same time of year and day there is always likely to be an element of difficulty.

The biggest thing from now on is what tyre selections Pirelli make for the future races in Vegas. It depends how they react to the knowledge they have of the Las Vegas Track surface, the conditions and the temperatures. Pirelli could destroy the race quite easily by developing a tyre that would be good in those conditions, rather than having a tyre that struggles with grip, as we saw over this weekend.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.