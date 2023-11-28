Strange geometric house for sale is even more outlandish inside. ‘Like a 60s Batcave’

A home that’s landed on the market in Killington, Vermont, is not your average, run-of-the-mill house. Heck, it’s not even your average geodome home.

Entryway

The 3,274-square-foot house — which is listed for $425,000 — has become the talk of social media thanks to its throwback, and non-stereotypical, interior that looks like a time capsule from the 1960s collided with an abandoned fire station.

Interior

“Here is your opportunity to own a piece of Killington architectural history,” the listing on Zillow.com says. “This 4-bedroom geodesic dome home, built in 1969, is available for sale. Take a step back in time as you enter through heavy wooden arch doors. The red shag carpet immediately says it is time for fun.”

Interior

And by fun, the listing is addressing the many amenities that are scattered around the property, including:

A fire pole

A living room swing

Antique phone booth

Sauna

Fireplace

Interior

The home is being sold “as-is,” the listing addresses, but someone could always knock it down and start over.

“You could take advantage of the fully functional 4-bedroom septic system, driveway and drilled well and build your new dream home,” the listing says.

Interior

The residence caught the attention of @zillowtastrophes, a popular TikTok page that features unique houses for sale, and the creator appeared both impressed and disturbed by the interior as she goes through the photos.

Interior

Those in the comment section sounded off.

Kitchen

“‘If you head around this furry corner…’” one person said. “Bet you never thought you’d ever say that in your life.”

Interior

“Must have! Been wanting to move to Vermont…” another noted.

“I love it, like a 60s Batcave,” someone else compared.

“Not the shag carpet in the bathroom,” one person said.

Interior

“Fireman pole or stripper pole. Your choice,” another expressed.

Killington is about 105 miles northeast of Albany, New York.

Wild ‘Little Mermaid’ castle for sale in Texas turns heads on Zillow Gone Wild. See it

Historic train lists for $249,000 in Montana. But here’s the thing — it’s now a house