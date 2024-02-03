Strange things are washing up on Texas beaches. What you need to know.

If you plan to take a stroll along a Texas beach, watch where you step! You might stumble upon a critter.

Over the past few months, Texans have had unsuspected encounters with land and sea creatures on beaches.

It's natural to stumble upon some animals who claim the beach as their home. You may spot the occasional crab or sea turtle hatchlings.

Other critters have taken to Texas beaches that clearly don't belong. Marine experts suspect the phenomenon to be partly due to the area's recent freeze, as well as spawning patterns.

What should I look out for on Texas beaches?

Here are some of the out-of-place animals spotted on beaches in the last few months:

Why is this happening?

Jace Tunnell, a marine biologist from the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Harte Research Institute, spoke to the Laredo Morning Times about what his team has observed.

"This could have been a rare event where spawning and cold weather combined produced the perfect conditions for lots of larval eels to wash up," Tunnell said. "From talking with other scientists about this event, we have not heard of this type of mass stranding happening before with larval eels."

A series of strange events

Tunnell suspects the washed-up sea life is a result of the cold temperatures making contact with the warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico. Two weeks ago, Galveston Island State Park rangers spotted smoke rising from the waters.

In the first week of 2024, strange clouds appeared over Houston. Amid speculations of extraterrestrial activity, ABC 13 Houston Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog explained the uncanny cloud features are known as fallstreak holes or hole-punch clouds. Scientifically referred to as "cavum," they are often caused by planes flying through a layer of altocumulus clouds made of supercooled water droplets.

What are the tiny eels on Texas beaches?

Tunnell and his team first discovered thousands of tiny eels known as leptocephalus larvae on the shore stretching from the Bob Hall Pier to Padre Island National Seashore, KIII reports. The distance covers 70 miles.

Prior to the eels, six octopuses were found on the beach as far as Port Aransas.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Strange things are washing up on Texas beaches. Why?