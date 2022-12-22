Stranger arrested after ‘bizarre’ home invasion attempt in Marietta, police say

Police arrested a New Jersey man after officials say he tried to break into a home during a “bizarre” attack.

Marietta police said on Wednesday around 11:55 a.m., a couple was at their home on North Saint Mary’s Lane when Harjit Singh, 32, of New Jersey knocked on their door.

Officials said when the homeowners answered the door, Singh broke glass on and around the door, attempting to enter their home. It is unclear where the glass came from.

After breaking the glass, authorities said Singh walked down the driveway and vandalized the mailbox before returning to the front door.

Police said Singh damaged plants, glass and a table on the front porch before he went back to attempting to get inside the home.

One of the victims fought Singh in the doorway to keep him outside until the police could arrive. During the altercation, police said Singh picked up a piece of broken glass and used it to slash one of the victim’s sides.

When officers arrived, Singh had blood on his hands and feet.

Officers said Singh ignored their commands, forcing them to Tase him to try and get him under control.

Police said Singh did have a knife but didn’t use it during the attack. Singh and the victim’s conditions are unknown.

He was charged with felony invasion, felony terroristic threats, obstruction, aggravated battery and criminal damage in the second degree.

