Stranger breaks into man’s home, attacks him with knives

A Turtle Creek man is still shaken after a Thursday night ordeal.

He says he walked out of his bedroom and found a strange man standing at the top of the stairs.

“I chased him down these steps here, through the living room and into the kitchen,” he said.

That’s when things got dangerous. He says the intruder grabbed two knives from the kitchen counter and lunged at him.

“He started going towards me. I said, ‘What are you doing, dude? Put the knife down,’” he said.

He says the man walked over to the computer and began typing. The computer wasn’t on.

“He started using the computer. Meanwhile, I’m starting to yell to my brother ‘Get somebody on the phone, there’s somebody in the house,’” he said. “Then, he lunged at me again with the knife again. I took the chair and tried to block him.”

After a while, the intruder ran out of the house. Police caught up to him a short distance later. According to the criminal complaint, they used a taser on him near a gas station.

Police identified the intruder as Mark Darnell Johnson Jr. He’s facing burglary and aggravated assault charges.

