Stranger charged with stabbing teens inside Manhattan McDonald’s over staredown: ‘Why you looking at me?’

A stranger has been charged with stabbing two teens inside an Upper West Side McDonald’s after getting into a senseless staredown with them, cops said Wednesday.

Jovani Bowen was inside the Golden Arches on W. 71st St. near Broadway when two boys, ages 14 and 16, accused him of staring at them, police said.

“Why you looking at me?” one of the teens demanded, sparking an argument with Bowen, a stranger to the teens, an NYPD spokesman said.

As the three came to blows, Bowen, 24, allegedly pulled a knife and lunged at the teens, cutting one boy above the right eye and stabbing him in the back.

He then turned his weapon on the other victim, slashing that teen in the hand, cops said.

Responding officers arrested Bowen at the scene. He lives in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, according to cops.

The victims were taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell, where they were treated and released.

Police charged Bowen with assault and menacing. His arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court was pending Wednesday.