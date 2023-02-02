Stranger chased woman and tried to rape her in Washington DC apartment lobby, feds say

A Washington, D.C., man will spend seven years behind bars after he was accused of chasing a woman from a Metro station into an apartment lobby and attempting to rape her, the Department of Justice said.

Akiem Angelo Williams, 38, of Washington, D.C., was sentenced to 84 months in prison on charges of kidnapping, first-degree burglary and assault with intent to commit first-degree sexual abuse, the Justice Department said in a Feb. 1 release.

Williams followed a woman from the Georgia Avenue Metro station on Sept. 6, 2020, chasing her down the block and into the lobby of an apartment building, the Justice Department said.

The woman screamed for help, and Williams cornered the woman and tried to rape her, the release said. There were three other people in the lobby and one yelled that he had called the police.

Williams left the woman, bleeding from her head and curled up on the floor, and went back to the Metro station, officials said.

Williams then sexually assaulted a Metro rider and exposed himself to them, the release said. Williams exposed himself to another rider on the Metro a few hours later, officials said.

Police were able to identify Williams through video surveillance footage at the station and on the Metro trains, the release said.

Williams was found guilty on Oct. 17, 2022, in D.C. Superior Court.

Williams also faces 10 years of supervised release and will be banned from all Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority Metrorail trains and stations and will be required to register as a sex offender for life, Justice officials said.

Woman in body bag gasps for air as funeral home staff discover she’s alive, report says

Teacher blindfolded young girls before sexually assaulting them, Michigan officials say

Construction worker found dead in newly built home, Texas cops say. She was assaulted

‘He needed help not death.’ Dad with mental illness shot in back by cops, CA suit says