Stranger claiming to be food deliverer assaults woman near Virginia apartment, cops say

A stranger claimed to be working for a food delivery service when he assaulted a woman in Virginia, officials said.

The woman was leaving her apartment when a man came toward her and told her he was delivering an order in her building on Tuesday, March 22, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said in an incident report.

That’s when the man followed the woman, “put his arm around her and kissed her,” according to officials.

“She advised the male then grabbed her and forcibly kissed her again,” the incident report said. “She got into her vehicle and the male kissed her and touched her before walking away.”

The man had been “posing” as a food service worker at the time of the assault, WJLA and WUSA reported.

Officials said the incident happened just after 10 p.m. in Ashburn, roughly 30 miles outside Washington, D.C. An investigation was ongoing as of March 23.

Deputies ask anyone with information to call 703-777-1021.

