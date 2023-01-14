Stranger creeps out girls at south Charlotte school bus stops. Police ask: Who is he?

Police are asking the public for help identifying a stranger who tries talking with middle school-age girls as he drives past south Charlotte school bus stops, possibly in a light blue or gray Tesla..

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police on Saturday said they’re conducting a crimes-against-children investigation into the “suspicious activity.”

In a news release, CMPD described the man as heavy-set, middle-aged and bald.

Police have not released which bus stops the man visited.

Officers in the CMPD crimes against children unit are investigating the incidents with assistance from the Pineville and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools police departments.

Anyone with information about the incidents or who knows the whereabouts of the man should immediately call 911, police urged.