Stranger forces woman into car at gunpoint and sexually assaults her, NC cops say

A stranger forced a woman into a car at gunpoint and sexually assaulted her in North Carolina, officials said.

Now, police are hoping to identify a man they consider a suspect in the case.

The search for clues started after Fayetteville officers were called to a reported sexual assault on Sunday, Oct. 2. A woman was in a parking lot on Blue Street when a car pulled up at about 12:30 a.m., according to a preliminary investigation.

“The suspect then flagged down the victim and pointed a silver and black in color handgun at the victim, coercing her to get into his vehicle,” the Fayetteville Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. “The suspect then drove the victim to the area of S. Eastern Boulevard and sexually assaulted her.”

After the assault, the woman was forced out of the car and went to a nearby hotel for help, according to officials.

Police said the woman was randomly targeted and didn’t know the man accused of sexually assaulting her. The incident was reported in Fayetteville, roughly 60 miles south of Raleigh and about 10 miles from the Fort Bragg military base.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 910-929-7504 or CrimeStoppers at 910-483-8477. People also can share details through the P3 Tips smartphone application and on fay-nccrimestoppers.org.

The Fayetteville Police Department didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on Oct. 3.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

