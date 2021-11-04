Stranger keeps man from being arrested by paying for stolen toiletries, NY cops say

A stranger saved a man from being arrested by paying for his stolen hygiene products, New York police said.

Initially, police asked for the public’s help in identifying the man on Facebook and that’s when comments from strangers poured in, offering to pay for the stolen items, the Oneida City Police department said in a news release on Nov. 3.

Then, a man named Darien Fox actually stepped in to pay for the toiletries in person at the city’s Byrne Dairy store.

Fox was personally thanked by police Sgt. Mike Burgess after meeting him at the store, according to police.

McClatchy News has reached out to police for comment.

“I just said I would pay for it,” Fox, 22, told Syracuse.com.

“Just tell me a time and place,” Fox said. “There’s no need to put this man in jail or fine him for something that everyone needs. You could tell he was struggling.”

The man stole body wash, a toothbrush and a razor among a few other items that amounted to $13.88, the outlet reported.

Fox is studying criminal justice at Mohawk Valley Community College in Utica and hopes to become a social worker to assist communities that are underserved.

“It is heartwarming to see members of the community come together and help each other in difficult times,” police said in a statement.