Stranger lived undetected in couple’s basement, stealing their food, Washington cops say

Brooke Wolford
·2 min read

A woman in Washington called 911, saying she believed an intruder was in her basement, police say.

What she didn’t know was just how long he’d been there.

Seattle police say the man had set up camp in the basement days earlier.

Police searched the Lawtonwood house on Monday and after knocking on a door and announcing themselves, the officers heard something to the effect of “I am in here,” as a man emerged, according to a police report.

Officers placed the man in handcuffs and removed him from the home as they continued to search the basement, the report said.

Thomas Lewellen, 56, of Minnesota, had set up a bed in the basement, surrounded by playing cards, clothes he had organized on the floor and some other furniture, according to the report.

He told officers he had permission to live in the basement but later said he “gravitated towards the door to seek refuge” on Saturday morning, the report said.

The homeowner, who spoke with officers over the phone, “made it very clear that no one had permission to stay in the house,” and that he did not know Lewellen.

Lewellen also said something to the effect of, “‘I was starving to death, and their food saved my life,’ implying that he was eating [the victim’s] food from the refrigerator downstairs,” according to the report.

While he was taking advantage of the services offered by local shelters, he said, he “still chose to go the route of entering, occupying and setting up his personal items in an occupied dwelling,” the report said.

Officers arrested Lewellen on charges of residential burglary and booked him into the King County Jail Monday, according to the report. Lewellen was charged with criminal trespass and his bail was set at $1,000, the website says.

A Seattle municipal court judge ordered a mental health evaluation for Lewellen, according to court documents. His review hearing is scheduled for April 28, documents state.

Recommended Stories

  • Watch this determined beaver carry a ‘comically large’ branch through Oregon zoo

    “It’s funny because that’s what they do. There’s no such thing as a branch too big.”

  • Remains of woman missing since 2016 found in home’s crawl space, Mississippi cops say

    A man working in the basement made the grim discovery.

  • America really loves Elon Musk

    Elon Musk, the self-proclaimed "Technoking of Tesla," tends to accrue his fair share of adversaries online, thanks to his meandering and often controversial Twitter musings, among several other reasons. But it turns out he's actually quite popular among most Americans, a poll conducted by Vox and Data for Progress shows. The survey, which was aimed at getting a grasp on how American voters feel about billionaires (both generally and individually), found that 50 percent of Americans have a favorable view of Musk, while just 23 percent hold an unfavorable view. Political affiliation doesn't seem to matter much — he got consistent marks across the spectrum, with plus-30, plus-28, and plus-23 percent net-favorable opinions from Democrats, independents, and Republicans, respectively. The biggest gap was between men and women. Male respondents appear to think quite highly of Musk, with 66 percent viewing him favorably, good for a whopping plus-45 net rating. More women view the Tesla and SpaceEx CEO positively than negatively, but the favorable figure is lower (just 37 percent), and the net-difference is only 10 percentage points. The Vox/Data for Progress poll was conducted via the internet between Feb. 23-25 among 1,182 likely voters in the United States. The margin of error is three percentage points. Read the full results here. More stories from theweek.comKentucky Republicans change the rules so they could get to pick Mitch McConnell's replacementThe rotten center of the infrastructure debateReport: Rep. Matt Gaetz under investigation over possible sexual relationship with 17-year-old

  • Body of 5-year-old found during search of Neuse River; father still missing

    Wayne County officials have recovered the body of a 5-year-old who went missing while fishing with his father Wednesday.

  • Columbia man goes to prison after pleading guilty to bombing SC courthouse

    The man planted pipe bombs next to an Upstate courthouse and threw more onto the roof of a Department of Social Services building, prosecutors said.

  • NC Gov. Cooper signs three new orders. Here’s what they’ll do.

    North Carolinians can continue to order to-go cocktails in the latest extension.

  • Jane Fonda Shares the Real Reason She Married 3 Times—and Why She Loves Being Single at 83

    A revelation she had at 59 changed everything.

  • Katherine Schwarzenegger explains why she doesn't post photos of daughter's face

    The new mom talked with Hoda Kotb about shielding her daughter from the public eye.

  • Husband who dismembered 'childhood sweetheart' wife of 24 years gets life for murder

    Thomas McCann, 49, killed his wife, Yvonne, 46, after an argument at their home in Stockport, Greater Manchester.

  • Hospital employee swipes over $218,000 from cafeteria, Illinois police say

    The employee is accused of using the money for his personal “piggy bank,” officials say.

  • Jen Shah, 'Real Housewives' star, arrested and accused of wire fraud

    The reality TV star, who the New York police commissioner said "allegedly targeted and defrauded hundreds of victims," could face prison if convicted.

  • Home confinement for man, mother charged in Capitol riot

    A federal judge on Monday authorized the release of a Georgia woman and her Tennessee son on charges of involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Lisa Eisenhart is accused of breaking into the Capitol with her son, Eric Munchel, who was photographed carrying flexible plastic handcuffs in the Senate chamber. U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth in Washington, D.C., authorized the release of Eisenhart and Munchel to “third-party custodians" and placed them on home confinement along with other conditions.

  • Prince George and Princess Charlotte Have Taken Up the Queen’s Favorite Hobby

    Corgi collecting! JK, JK, I kid. But it’s still cute.

  • Arkansas' anti-trans bill has set a dangerous precedent, opening the door to transphobia and violence, experts say

    "The consequences of this piece of legislation couldn't be more dire," Kate Oakley, Senior Counsel for the Human Rights Campaign, told Insider.

  • 3 Most Surprising Features of Donald Trump’s New Official Website

    Former president Donald Trump launched his official website, 45office.com on Monday night. Right away, observers noticed a few surprising elements to the site, but some of the quirks aren’t entirely unprecedented. “President and Mrs. Trump are continually strengthened by the enduring spirit of the American people, and they look forward to staying in touch,” said an announcement sent to the press Thursday evening. “Staying in touch” is just one of the promises made by the site, with its handful of eccentricities. Below are three of the most noted ones. 1. Supporters can order “greetings” Under the “contact” section of 45office.com, supporters have three options: They can share their thoughts with the former president, request that he and the former first lady attend an event or request a “greeting” from the duo. “Thank you for your interest in receiving a greeting from Donald J. Trump and Melania Trump for your special occasion. Please allow up to 6 weeks for processing of your request. Due to the volume of greeting requests President and Mrs. Trump receive, we will not provide status updates. Additionally, please do not re-submit your request. Duplicate requests will supersede original submissions and therefore result in a significant delay in processing,” says the landing page. A representative for Trump’s office did not immediately return a request for comment on whether the greetings will come in letter or video form. While this might seem like a new idea — even a Cameo rip-off — it’s really not: Trump’s Democratic predecessor, former president Barack Obama, offers “greetings” on his website, too. 2. Trump’s head is cut off in many of the pictures on the site Where Trump does differ from Obama — at least in terms of their websites — is that his head is cut off in a number of photos that appear on the desktop version of 45office.com. Trump's new website has his head cut off in the photos. pic.twitter.com/IotyZi6UGL — Marcus J. DiPaola (@marcusdipaola) March 30, 2021 In a photo of the president at a memorial cemetery and in one showing him preparing to shake hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, his head is not in the frame. (Editors note: the site appears to have recropped the photos correctly, though ) 3. That picture of Kim Jong Un The photo of Trump with the North Korean leader is interesting enough on its own. Not only was their relationship often contentious (remember Trump calling him “little rocket man?”) but reports from last week indicated that North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan Thursday. There are no photos of the North Korean leader on Obama’s site, for comparison. Read original story 3 Most Surprising Features of Donald Trump’s New Official Website At TheWrap

  • TikTok challenge leaves 12-year-old Colorado boy ‘fighting’ for his life, family says

    “I am praying for him every day.”

  • Facebook undersea cable to boost South East Asia internet

    The two new cables will connect Singapore, Indonesia and North America.

  • Education bill proposed to help struggling students amid pandemic

    State lawmakers&nbsp;are&nbsp;making adjustments to a law to&nbsp;better address the needs of students and school districts affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • A few frequent flyers 'dominate air travel'

    A small minority of frequent flyers dominates air travel in countries with high aviation emissions.

  • Brazil military chiefs resign in new crisis for Bolsonaro

    It comes amid a cabinet reshuffle as Jair Bolsonaro fights to contain a crisis over his leadership.