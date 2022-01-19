Stranger pushes women in lake, throws toddler to ground on Washington trail, cops say

A 33-year-old man is accused of pushing two women into a Washington lake, throwing a toddler onto the trail and knocking over a jogger, police said.

The incidents began when three women were taking photos at a lookout on Marsh Island on Monday, Jan. 17, the Seattle Police Department said in a news release.

A man tried to take the woman’s phone from her hand, police said, but she refused to let go. Her friend tried to stop the stranger, who is then accused of pushing her into the lake.

Officers said they received the report around 11:25 a.m.

Then a few minutes later, the man picked up a woman’s 18-month-old daughter by her jacket and “tossed her to the side of the trail,” police said.

He shoved the mother into the lake when she tried to reach her child, police said.

Around 1 p.m., police said the man approached a female jogger and tripped her on the pavement. A witness approached the suspect, who then punched him in the head and face, police said.

Police said they tracked down the man, who was running away, and booked him into the King County Jail on charges of robbery, assault of a child and attempted abduction of a child. Officers also requested he be charged with multiple counts of assault.

Marsh Island is in northeast Seattle.

