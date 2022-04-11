Stranger shoots 3 people in Gwinnett County, K-9 unit finds suspect hiding in storage box

A man faces multiple charges after police say he shot three people at an apartment complex in Norcross.

Victor Bentz Sydney Saint-Victor, 20, was arrested after a shooting at the Canopy Glen Apartments on April 10. Police said at 3:50 p.m. officers responded to an active threat call. When they arrived, they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Erick Perez-Velasquez, 24, was shot in the shoulder and leg while driving in the apartment complex. Julie Cabanas-Nava, 22, was shot in the shoulder along with her boyfriend, Rigo Carvajal, who had a gunshot graze to the elbow.

According to police, Nava and Carvajal said they heard someone kick their bedroom door twice, then fire shots into the bedroom with them inside.

While officers were helping the victims, additional officers were searching for the suspect, Saint-Victor.

A Gwinnett County Police K-9 unit noticed a man matching Saint-Victor’s description running on Pirkle Rd. The K-9 led officers to Saint-Victor’s hiding location on Stonewood Ct., inside a storage box behind a residential backyard.

Canine units searched for weapons and found a riffle inside a trash can near the crime scene.

Velasquez and Nava were transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Carvajal was treated and released on the scene.

Police said the victims and Saint-Victor did not know each other, and the motive is still unknown.

Police ask anyone with additional information to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

