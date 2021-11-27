Stranger stabs woman to death, wounds her companion in Brooklyn

A stranger stabbed a woman in Brooklyn early Saturday and wounded her male companion during an argument, police said.

The couple was walking at the intersection of Herkimer Place and Perry Place in Bedford-Stuyvesant when the assailant walked up to them about 2:30 a.m.

An argument erupted and the attacker pulled a knife and stabbed the 32-year-old female victim in the chest and neck.

When her companion, a 36-year-old man, tried to intervene, the suspect stabbed him in the back and then took off, leaving the knife behind.

Medics took both victims to Kings County Hospital, where the woman died. The man was listed in stable condition.