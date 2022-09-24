Stranger Things Season 4 Bloopers Netflix

Bravo

After making several stunning appearances at New York Fashion Week, Amelia Gray Hamlin is now turning heads on the runways in Milan. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills daughter recently walked in Giuliano Calza’s GCDS show, where she bared her backside in an unexpected look. “My butt had her first cameo,” Amelia captioned a September 22 Instagram Story video of herself on the runway. While it initially appeared Amelia was modeling a white tank top and jeans, it turns out the pants only had fro