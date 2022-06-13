'Stranger Things' star Caleb McLaughlin calls Joe Keery a 'mom bro' after a video resurfaced of him defending the young actors from a sexual comment

Caleb McLaughlin and Joe Keery costar in Netflix's "Stranger Things." Getty Images

A TikToker shared a video of the "Stranger Things" cast at 2017's San Diego Comic-Con.

The video shows Joe Keery supporting Finn Wolfhard after the moderator said he had a "porn name."

Caleb McLaughlin commented on the TikTok, saying Keery is an "inspiration" and "mom bro."

"Stranger Things" actor Caleb McLaughlin – who stars as Lucas Sinclair on the Netflix series – replied to a viral TikTok that shows Joe Keery being a supportive older costar to his young counterparts.

"Joe's really Mom bro," McLaughlin wrote in his comment, referring to Keery's role on the show as Steve Harrington, a fan-favorite "mom" character who often helps take care of the teenagers on the show.

McLaughlin added that Keery is "truly an inspiration."

The TikTok, shared by account @albumly, is an edited series of clips from the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con panel for "Stranger Things," which was moderated by actor Patton Oswalt. While introducing Finn Wolfhard (who plays Mike Wheeler), Oswalt said "an actor born with the greatest porn name ever."

At the time, Wolfhard was 14 years old.

The TikTok captioned Keery's comments made toward Wolfhard after this statement, which shows Keery telling Wolfhard to "ignore it" while giving supportive nods of his head, and then seemingly turning to glare at Oswalt.

As of Monday afternoon, the TikTok had been viewed 1.7 million times and has been shared by over 40,000 people.

Oswalt apologized for the comment back in November 2017 when a Twitter user uploaded a video showing the "porn star" moment with the caption: "I'm sorry but why did this happen?"

"WHY did it happen?" Oswalt replied in a quote-tweet. "'Cuz I thought I️ was being funny but was actually a graceless asshole. I've since apologized and, I hope, learned."

WHY did it happen? ‘Cuz I thought I️ was being funny but was actually a graceless asshole. I’ve since apologized and, I hope, learned. https://t.co/FUDeHzanSg — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) November 7, 2017

Many of the older stars of "Stranger Things" have been outspoken about the intense pressure their younger castmates have endured since the Netflix show blew up in 2016. Keery was one of the older actors cast as a teenager for the show. But Wolfhard, McLaughlin, and the other kids were all actual middle or high school-age students when they became famous practically overnight.

Story continues

Star David Harbour (who can also be seen in the TikTok video trying to encourage Wolfhard to "ignore" Oswalt's comment, recently spoke about his castmates.

"I see what these kids have to deal with and, look, whatever," Harbour told The Los Angeles Times for its "The Envelope" podcast. "There's a lot of people that go through, I guess a lot worse stuff. But mentally and psychologically, I think getting extremely famous and being so doted on at 11 years old is really hard for the psyche to reconcile with."

The finale of "Stranger Things" season four, Volume 2, premieres July 1 on Netflix.

Read the original article on Insider