'Stranger Things' star Gaten Matarazzo says he has a 'deep fear' of the show ending because it has been 'pretty great job security'

"Stranger Things" star Gaten Matarazzo called the show "pretty great job security."

He explained that the series has been the "defining aspect" of his life for the past decade.

Matarazzo said he's excited to see how the characters' individual stories wrap up in the last season

"Stranger Things" is coming to an end after seven years with its fifth and final season, which has yet to start filming. There's no release date for the last batch of episodes just yet, but the Duffer brothers previously teased that they might use a time jump to explain why the cast looks older.

The actors have already started exploring other roles away from "Stranger Things," with Millie Bobby Brown starring in the likes of "Godzilla vs. Kong," and "Enola Holmes," and Finn Wolfhard playing a main character in "Ghostbusters: Afterlife."

But Dustin Henderson actor Gaten Matarazzo recently up about what it's like preparing for the show to end while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" Monday night.

"It's interesting to constantly just be reminded how much people have resonated with it," Matarazzo said. "I mean, it's something that's so important to all of us and has just been essential to the growth that I've had over all of my teenage years into my 20s. It's the defining aspect of the past 10 years of my life, practically the past decade."

When asked if it's "bittersweet" heading into the final season of "Stranger Things," the star said: "Of course it is. There's kind of an excitement there, 'cause you always want to wrap it up and see how these characters are going to finally develop one last time, and how they're going to finish their journeys."

But the actor added added: "But also there's like a deep fear. Not only has it been amazing, but it's been pretty great job security for a while. Back to freelance."

The 20-year-old actor explained that he doesn't know what's ahead for Dustin, but that he'd like to see the Hawkins gang get through the "trauma" they've gone through together.

He said: "I'd love to see a good launchpad for growth and I'd love to see these characters thrive and move on from the trauma they've endured over the past few years."

