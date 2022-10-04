‘Stranger Things’ star Matthew Modine joins daughter to support jewelry line to help protect the Amazon rainforest

“Papa” is finally doing the right thing.

Matthew Modine, who played evil scientist “Papa” in the Netflix series “Stranger Things,” is partnering with his real-life daughter Ruby to save the planet.

“Shameless” actress Ruby Rivera Modine, 32, is the face of a new jewelry collection crafted by more than 30 designers and available for auction in October. The responsibly sourced collection was created with global environmental nonprofit Pure Earth to raise awareness about destructive gold mining practices.

“My entire family is concerned about the Earth and the impact nearly 8 billion humans is having upon it. I support Pure Earth because it focuses on lead and mercury poisoning,” Matthew Modine said.

His daughter noted that the Pure Earth collection shows that gold can be mined “without toxic mercury and without the destruction of lives and natural resources.”

Pure Earth said it has trained more than 1,000 miners worldwide to implement the best mercury-free approach for their mines, which often increases gold recovery rates by as much as 30%. “In the Amazon, an entire mining association can go mercury-free with just a handful of miners trained,” the nonprofit said. Pure Earth is also training miners in reforestation to restore rainforests damaged by mining.

“Responsible jewelers who support our work and educate their peers and clients will help create a demand for gold mined without mercury, and that in turn will encourage more miners to go mercury-free. We all want the same thing — gold that does not poison our food, does not contaminate our precious natural resources, and is safe for artisanal miners and their families, who do much of the hard work to get the gold into our hands,” said Richard Fuller, founder of Pure Earth.

Modine, 63, starred in the hit series “Stranger Things” as Dr. Brenner, who experiments on the minds of children to release their telekinesis powers. Known as a twisted father figure to heroine Eleven, played by Millie Bobby Brown, “Papa” appeared to be killed off in Season 4.

He found the experience “wonderful.”

“‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 is extra-special because of its global success. The show literally has no borders, and I have new fans the world over. Social media is terrific because today I’m able to interact with fans in the 190 territories Netflix is available in. That’s extraordinary,” he told the Daily News.

As for working with his daughter on raising awareness of a global issue, he said, “My daughter and I hope by sharing knowledge and raising awareness, that will help to save the lives of the many people who work with and come in contact with these hazardous materials.”

His daughter added, “I feel frightened by the state of the world right now, but also very hopeful because of the amount of people that are standing up to make a change for good. The more voices and movements we have toward saving our Earth, the better.”