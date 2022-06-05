'Stranger Things' stars Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp promise to get married if they're still single at 40

Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp attend "Stranger Things 3" premiere in Santa Monica, California, on June 28, 2019. CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp have a marriage pact if they're still single at 40.

The "Stranger Things" stars said in an MTV News video that they only had one deal-breaker — no kids.

The teen actors also talked about the hit Netflix show's fourth season and their friendship.

"Stranger Things" stars Millie Bobby Brown, 18, and Noah Schnapp, 17, revealed they have a marriage pact if they're still single at 40 — but only if they both agreed to not have kids.

In a video MTV News shared Thursday on YouTube, the pair interviewed each other about their friendship and the latest season of their hit Netflix show. In the opening of the video, Brown shared that she made the marriage pact with Schnapp because "we'd be good roomies." She added that the relationship would be completely platonic.

"No kids, though, 'cause I could not deal with a child of yours," Brown joked with Schnapp.

Schnapp said that kids would be a deal-breaker for him as well, with Brown adding, "Only dogs, and separate bedrooms for sure. My God, you're so messy."

Brown and Schnapp star as Eleven and Will, respectively, in the sci-fi drama. People reports they met while filming the first season of "Stranger Things" in 2015. Brown noted in the video that she's known Schnapp since she was 10, making him one of her oldest friends.

When Brown asked Schnapp how their off-set friendship helps their on-screen chemistry, Schnapp said work is easier because he's with his friends.

"We both encourage each other and cheer each other on when we're doing well, and it's nice to have that support, and like, it was fun. I loved it," Schnapp said.

Brown also noted that as a young woman working in entertainment, "it's really hard when you are constantly surrounded by male energy." She said Schnapp has always made her feel comfortable and empowered, calling him an "amazing co-star to riff off of."

The first part of "Stranger Things" season four premiered last month, while the second part airs on July 1.

