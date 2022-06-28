Stranger waiting outside of bounce house tries to abduct child, Ohio authorities say

A 6-year-old boy was nearly abducted from a recent festival in Ohio, but an observant volunteer stepped in and stopped the kidnapping, authorities say.

Authorities say Ketema Kuma Faye, 20, was waiting outside of a bounce house at the June 25 fundraising festival in Brown Township, and grabbed the child by his hand when he exited, according to a news release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Brown is about 15 miles northwest of downtown Columbus.

Clutching the boy, Faye led him away from the bounce house and toward the entrance to the festival, the release said. Faye nearly made it off of the festival grounds, but a volunteer worker “noticed something was amiss” and confronted him.

The volunteer asked Faye a simple question: Is this boy your child?

Faye said “yes,” and at the same time, the boy replied “no.”

More witnesses got involved and separated the child from Faye, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies responded and arrested Faye on a charge of abduction, which is a third-degree felony.

The sheriff’s office said it is “grateful” to the volunteers and witnesses who intervened and likely saved the boy from being kidnapped.

Faye remains in the Franklin County Jail with no bail set, according to jail records.

Father of slain 3-year-old pummels boy’s accused killer in court, Ohio video shows

73-year-old held hiking couple at gunpoint, put ‘leash’ on woman, Colorado sheriff says

Missing 21-year-old woman’s remains found buried in barn near Missouri home, cops say