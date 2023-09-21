Stranger wanted to give Idaho student a ride. Police are investigating for child enticement

Caldwell police are investigating a child enticement report after a Vallivue High School student was approached by a man for a ride Thursday morning, according to a news release from the agency.

The man approached the student in his vehicle and asked the student if they needed a ride to school continually, despite the student saying no, before driving away around Bayou Way, Grisham Drive and Frisco Avenue, according to Caldwell police.

The man was described as a white male, wearing a brown flannel, and appeared to be about 50 years old. His car was described as a red-four door, with the rear doors being smaller than the front doors.

“This is not a reflection of our community and I urge parents to continue educating their children on safety,” Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram said in the release. “I am confident that this is not the suspect’s first time, so I also ask that if this person sounds familiar that you contact us immediately or Crime Stoppers.”

Caldwell police has asked anyone with information to call 208-343-COPS or non-emergency dispatch at 208-454-7531. Caldwell police advise students to never get in the car with a stranger, tell an adult if approached by a stranger, and walk to and from school in groups.