Strangers help grandfather who cried over Bengals win go to Super Bowl
86-year-old Jim Lipscomb cried tears of joy when his beloved Bengals made it to the Super Bowl. Thanks to donations from strangers around the world, he's going too.
Winning the six-figure jackpot meant beating odds of 1-in-913,129.
Former Giants head coach Joe Judge, who was fired along with GM Dave Gettleman after the season, could have multiple NFL options as he decides what's next.
Bridget says she hasn’t spoken to her father, Bill, in over a year. She claims that Bill has a history of aggression and substance abuse and has always chosen his girlfriends over his kids. Bill admits he has alienated everyone in his life – including his daughters – and that has left him feeling like an outcast. “I’m sorry for what I’ve done to you – to everybody,” he tells Bridget in the video above. Bill says he started to believe that he might be a narcissist after listening to Dr. Phil’s podcast series Phil in the Blanks: “Toxic Personalities in the Real World.” hat is his response when Dr. Phil asks, “Are you selfish?” Tune in to Monday’s episode, “Help Dr. Phil, I Think I’m a Narcissist,” to hear why Dr. Phil says Bill might not be a narcissist. And later, when Dr. Phil proposes to set him up with counseling services from Doctor on Demand, does Bill accept the offer of help? Check your local listing for airtimes. Learn more about Narcissistic Personality Disorder and other types of Cluster B personalities in Dr. Phil’s 9-part podcast series, Phil in the Blanks: “Toxic Personalities in the Real World.” Doctor on Demand was created by Doctor on Demand Inc., which is owned in part by Dr. Phillip C. McGraw. WATCH: Man Who Believes He Might Be A Narcissist Admits, ‘I Caused All The Damage In My Life’ TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Need Dr. Phil to get real with someone?
The 2022 Winter Olympics are live now and NBC Sports has you covered with how to watch and stream every event. Keep reading to find the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games live stream schedule for this morning, afternoon and tonight including times, sports, live events, TV channels, streaming links and more. WATCH THE OLYMPICS: Click
The team with the better record against the spread has won the Super Bowl significantly more often than its opponent over the last 15 seasons.
Jason Wilson declined to get a COVID vaccine, which threatens to derail his transplant need. The deadline is Jan. 31 for patients to be vaccinated.
“I was terminated about comments made about the WNBA, which I apologized for starting the next segment.”
There's probably a lesson to be learned from the Bengals' patience.
Connor Heyward is a perfect fit for the Steelers.
Is the Peloton of rowing machines worth investing in? Here are my thoughts.
For the second year, Ba Sa Restaurant on Bainbridge Island celebrated the Lunar New Year with lion dances to bring good fortune to patrons.
Dwyane 'The Rock' Johnson gave a tour of his "Iron Paradise" on his Project Rock Instagram page, providing fans a peek inside the training of a legend.
My partner and I are both kitchen professionals who shop at the popular wholesale chain. From olive oil to maple syrup, here's what we always get.
Queen Elizabeth took a big step into the modern era by acknowledging that her son's wife, Camilla, should be the queen consort.
Jordan Spieth said it was "by far the most nerve-wracking shot I’ve ever hit."
A number of GOP figures on Sunday said they backed former Vice President Mike Pence in his rebuke of former President Trump's claim that he had the authority to overturn the 2020 election results.Pence made headlines on Friday when he broke from Trump in the clearest terms yet, saying the former president was "wrong" in believing he had the right to overturn the election when he oversaw the official count of electoral votes on Jan. 6, 2021. The...
Not even competitors could deny their excitement at the history-making finish in the women's snowboard slopestyle event Saturday in the 2022 Winter Olympics.
Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian coach Marc Davidson is battling terminal cancer. "I don’t know how long I’ve got."
Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley explains the Spotify CEO's statement saying he won't cut ties with podcaster Joe Rogan as more artists remove music from the streaming platform in protest.
In the latest installment of the Spotify-Rogan saga, CEO Daniel Ek sent out a company memo on Sunday addressing Joe Rogan's use of harmful racial slurs in past episodes of his podcast. Over 70 of these past episodes have now been removed from Spotify. In the memo, which was published by The Hollywood Reporter, Ek declared that Spotify will invest $100 million in the licensing, development and marketing of music and audio content from historically marginalized groups.