Strangers help grandfather who cried over Bengals win go to Super Bowl

Bridget says she hasn't spoken to her father, Bill, in over a year. She claims that Bill has a history of aggression and substance abuse and has always chosen his girlfriends over his kids. Bill admits he has alienated everyone in his life – including his daughters – and that has left him feeling like an outcast. "I'm sorry for what I've done to you – to everybody," he tells Bridget in the video above. Bill says he started to believe that he might be a narcissist after listening to Dr. Phil's podcast series Phil in the Blanks: "Toxic Personalities in the Real World." hat is his response when Dr. Phil asks, "Are you selfish?" Tune in to Monday's episode, "Help Dr. Phil, I Think I'm a Narcissist," to hear why Dr. Phil says Bill might not be a narcissist. And later, when Dr. Phil proposes to set him up with counseling services from Doctor on Demand, does Bill accept the offer of help? Check your local listing for airtimes. Learn more about Narcissistic Personality Disorder and other types of Cluster B personalities in Dr. Phil's 9-part podcast series, Phil in the Blanks: "Toxic Personalities in the Real World." Doctor on Demand was created by Doctor on Demand Inc., which is owned in part by Dr. Phillip C. McGraw.