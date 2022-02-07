Strangers help grandfather who cried over Bengals win go to Super Bowl

86-year-old Jim Lipscomb cried tears of joy when his beloved Bengals made it to the Super Bowl. Thanks to donations from strangers around the world, he's going too.

