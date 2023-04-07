Straphanger, 18, stabbed to death on subway train near Barclays Center in Brooklyn: NYPD

An 18-year-old straphanger was stabbed to death in the subway station near the Barclays Center during an argument with another man, police said Friday.

The victim and the killer, who were both riding the Manhattan-bound D train, got into an argument Thursday night around 11:30 p.m., according to cops. Each man had two or three friends with them who did not get involved.

The victim was stabbed in the abdomen and when the train pulled into the Atlantic Ave.—Barclays Center station. The scuffle spilled onto the platform and the killer ran off, police said.

The victim was rushed by medics to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital but could not be saved.

It’s the second murder in the subway system this year, at a time when overall serious crime underground is down 8%.