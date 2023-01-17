Straphanger, 80, choked, punched, sprayed in face by teen mugger in Brooklyn subway station

An 80-year-old straphanger was choked, punched and sprayed in the face by a teen mugger inside a Brooklyn subway station, police said Tuesday.

The elderly victim was robbed of his wallet during the attack near the turnstile at the Euclid Ave. station for the A and C lines in East New York about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, cops said.

The crook flashed a light in the victim’s eyes then sprayed him in the face with a liquid not believed to be caustic, police said. He then choked the senior, stealing his wallet before punching him in the chest and running off.

The victim was treated by medics at the scene for minor injuries. His ID and bank card were in the wallet.

The teen ran off and is being sought.

Cops released surveillance footage of the suspect Tuesday and asked the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down.

He is described as in his late teens, about 5-foot-8 and 150 pounds with a medium complexion and thin build. He was wearing a dark blue vest with a white hood, a red shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.