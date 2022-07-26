Straphanger confronts stranger hassling woman on Brooklyn subway train and stabs him in the neck

A straphanger confronted a stranger hassling a woman on a Brooklyn subway train — and stabbed him in the neck, police said Tuesday.

The victim is expected to recover.

The victim was acting up, screaming at other riders and acting aggressively on a No. 2 train rolling through Crown Heights about 9:45 p.m. Sunday, cops said.

The victim then focused his attention on one woman. The would-be good Samaritan told him to knock it off and the two men argued.

The fight turned physical and the 6-foot tall 225-pound intervener stabbed the victim in the neck and upper body, police said.

The stabber jumped off the train at the Sterling St. stop. Medics took the victim to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

Cops released surveillance footage of the suspect Tuesday and are asking the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.