Straphanger fatally shoved to the tracks of Upper West Side subway station, suspected apprehended

A Manhattan straphanger died of a head injury after he was shoved to the tracks of an Upper West Side subway station during an early Friday morning argument with another rider, police said.

The 34-year-old victim and the suspect were quarreling inside the W. 96th St. station about 2 a.m. when, police said they saw Andre Boyce, 28, hurl the other man onto the tracks, where he hit his head.

Medics rushed the victim to Mount Sinai Morningside but he could not be saved.

Police immediately grabbed the suspect, Andre Boyce, 28, who has four prior arrests. Charges against him were pending Friday afternoon.

The identity of the victim has not been released.