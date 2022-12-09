Straphanger slashed in unprovoked Manhattan attack, NYPD says

A straphanger stood up as if to stretch then slashed a fellow commuter in yet another unprovoked subway assault in Manhattan, police said Friday.

The 66-year-old victim suffered cuts to his head and ear in the 3:15 a.m. attack on Thursday on the downtown 6 train as it neared the W. 33rd St. station at Park Ave, according to the NYPD.

The attacker, police said, got up from his seat, stretched, then assault the victim before running off the train.

The victim was rushed to Bellevue Hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.