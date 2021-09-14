Straphanger stabbed by stranger during confrontation on Bronx subway platform

A straphanger was stabbed by a stranger during a confrontation on a Bronx subway platform, police said Tuesday.

The 26-year-old victim was critically hurt but his condition has since stabilized and he is expected to survive.

Police said both men were on a northbound D train as it entered the Kingsbridge Road station in Fordham Manor about 11:05 a.m. Sunday, cops said.

The men got into an argument as they stepped onto the platform and the attacker pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the chest and abdomen, police said. He then tried to steal the victim’s book bag but ran out of the station empty-handed.

EMS rushed the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he is recovering.

Cops release surveillance images of the suspect Tuesday and are asking the public’s help identifying and tracking down the suspect. He was wearing a black leather jacket, black T-shirt and black jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.