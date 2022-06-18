Straphanger thrown onto tracks during brawl at Grand Central Station

A subway commuter is lucky to be alive after he was thrown onto the tracks at Grand Central Station during a fight with a stranger, cops said Saturday.

The 51-year-old victim was waiting for a train at the No. 7 platform at about 4 p.m. Friday when he got into an argument with a man wearing a neon yellow shirt, police were told.

The argument quickly turned physical, cops said. During the struggle, the victim was shoved backward off the platform onto the tracks.

No trains entered the station as the man scrambled back onto the platform, cops said.

The victim suffered a deep cut to his head in the fall and was treated by EMS at the scene.

His attacker ran out of the station and was still being sought Saturday.

The fight occurred as cops struggle with a surging uptick in assaults along city subway lines.

On Monday, a 16-year-old boy was knifed multiple times in Brooklyn as he waited for an A train at the Broadway Junction station by two strangers who accused him of staring, police said.

Cops were still looking for his attackers. The teen was stabbed in the neck and treated at Brookdale University Hospital.

As of June 5, cops were investigating 260 assaults in transit this year, 27 more than last year, according to NYPD statistics.