Strasburg man killed in one-vehicle crash in Bethlehem Township

BETHLEHEM TWP. – A 64-year-old Strasburg man was killed in a one-vehicle crash Friday night on state Route 212 near Bardell Avenue SW, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Eric S. Mallett was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Impala westbound on Route 212 at 11:53 p.m. when he traveled left of center while negotiating a curve. He overcorrected, traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree, the patrol said.

He was not wearing a seat beat at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.

Mallett was pronounced dead at the scene by the Stark County Coroner's Office.

Erie Valley Fire and EMS, and Patriot’s Towing also assisted.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Eric Mallett of Strasburg killed in one-vehicle crash in Bethlehem Twp