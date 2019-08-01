Stratasys' Earnings Improve, but Revenue Slips

Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) reported second-quarter 2019 results before the market opened on Wednesday, July 31.

It was the first of the two leading 3D printing companies to report, with rival 3D Systems scheduled to release its results after the market closes on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

Stratasys' revenue slipped 4.1% year over year, which management largely attributed to "significant economic weakness in Europe," chairman of the board and interim CEO Elan Jaglom said on the earnings call. On the positive side, bottom-line results under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) flipped from negative to positive, and earnings per share (EPS) adjusted for one-time items increased 6.7%.

The market's reaction was relatively muted, with shares edging down 1.8% on Wednesday.

Stratasys' results: The raw numbers

Metric Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Change Revenue $163.2 million $170.2 million (4.1%) GAAP operating income $0.8 million ($1.9 million) N/A Adjusted operating income $9.1 million $10.6 million (14%) GAAP net income $1.2 million ($3.6 million) N/A Adjusted net income $8.5 million $8.1 million 4.9% GAAP earnings per share (EPS) $0.02 ($0.08) N/A Adjusted EPS $0.16 $0.15 6.7%

Data source: Stratasys.

Underlying revenue wasn't as weak as suggested by the reported number. "After adjusting for the sales of our divested entities during 2018, total revenue decreased 2% for the quarter and decreased 1% after also adjusting for [the impact of foreign exchange]," CFO Lilach Payorski said on the earnings call.

GAAP gross margin was 49.7%, up from 49.1% in the year-ago period and also higher than 49.2% in the first quarter. Adjusted gross margin came in at 52.5%, unchanged from the second quarter of 2018, but higher than last quarter's 52%.

Stratasys used $3.8 million in cash from operations during the quarter and ended the period with $366.3 million in cash and cash equivalents.

For some context (though investors shouldn't give too much weight to Wall Street's near-term estimates), analysts were looking for adjusted EPS of $0.15 on revenue of $168.7 million. So Stratasys slightly exceeded the profit expectation, but fell short of the top-line consensus.

Segment results

Segment Q2 2019 Revenue Year-Over-Year Change Product $110.3 million (7%) Service $52.8 million 2% Total $163.2 million (4.1%)

Data source: Stratasys.

Within products, 3D printer revenue dropped 10% year over year and consumables (print materials) revenue fell 4%. Within services, customer support revenue, which mainly includes revenue from service contracts, rose 2%. (Stratasys provides whole-number percentages only.)

Excluding divested entities and the impact of foreign exchange, product revenue slipped 3% year over year, while revenue from sales of 3D printers and consumables declined 6% and 1%, respectively.

For some context, last quarter, 3D printer revenue inched up 1% year over year. Sales of 3D printers are central to the company's razor-blade-like business model in that they drive sales of the high-profit-margin print materials and service contracts.

What management had to say

Here's what Jaglom had to say in the earnings release: