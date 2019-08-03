How Stratasys Is Pushing 3D Printing Into The Future

3D printing technology remains relatively new technology. But thanks to a team of scientists at MIT and 3D printer Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS), the field is improving rapidly. 3D printing has been valuable because of the ability to quickly print objects and tweak designs as needed. Yet 3D printed objects themselves are rigid and unable to be personalized after the printing process is complete.

The newest advancement in printing, known as 4D printing, is set to add a level of customization to the printing industry not yet seen, and will likely increase the industry's value immensely.

Printing on another dimension

While 4D printing isn't exactly printing something into another dimension, it adds crucial value to an industry that is falling short of expectations. For years, people have been waiting for the 3D printing takeover that hasn't come. Instead, the industry has been printing fidget spinners and figurines, waiting to build on the momentum it had a decade ago. The key word here is waiting. This has been an issue of time.

Which is where 4D printing comes in. Instead of launching printing into another dimension, 4D printing saves its users time. Skylar Tibbits, founder and Co-Director of the Self-Assembly Lab at MIT, coined the phrase 4D printing in 2013. "Ultimately the future of this is flexibility and adaptation. Adaptable materials that can transform to the body, transform to the environment and change function on demand," Tibbits noted in a recent explainer.

4D printed objects can change their shape over time when they are exposed to external stimuli like temperature or light. Today, the main method of 4D printing is what's called rapid liquid printing (RLP). In RLP, objects are drawn in a 3D space using a hydrogel or memory polymer which can remember its shape. This technique solves the biggest problems in 3D printing, like printing speed, scalability, and use of industrial grade materials, and the possible applications are endless.

4D printing applications include:

Flexible car interiors, which can contour to passengers' unique shapes

Self-assembling furniture

Adaptive infrastructure that can expand and contract as needed

Objects moving between 3D and 2D (i.e. boxes flattening for storage)

4D printing takes the principles of its 3D printing predecessors and makes it custom. While a 3D printer can print a reasonably comfortable lounge chair, a 4D printer can print a comparable chair which contours to the user's body and exponentially reduces in size for storage when not in use.

Who is taking the leap?

Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) was working to develop new programmable printing materials when it partnered with the MIT Self-Assembly Lab all in 2014. Together, the two are creating new printing methods which allow objects to be as flexible and as agile as possible. Such objects can be shaped individually, creating customization for anything printed using 4D material. Such flexibility can, say, allow a pipe to expand and contract as needed with the flow of water, drastically increasing efficiency and saving energy consumption in the process.

Some companies are pumping funding into research and development for 4D printing from the product side. In an initial trial, British interior design company Steelcase (NYSE: SCS) created customizable furniture that is flexible and assembles itself. The company sees this as the perfect way to provide a better experience to workers through personalized office furniture which promotes a sense of authenticity and self-expression.