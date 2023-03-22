Stratasys rejects Nano Dimension's $1.1 billion offer for remaining stake

Reuters
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Stratasys Ltd said on Wednesday its board had rejected smaller peer Nano Dimension Ltd's $1.1 billion offer to acquire the stake it does not already own in the Israeli 3D printer maker.

Stratasys's shares rose 4.39% to $15.36 in premarket trading.

Nano earlier this month offered $18 per share for the stake.

Following a review, the board concluded that Nano's proposal substantially undervalued the company, Stratasys said.

Nano Dimension currently owns about 14.5% of Stratasys's outstanding shares and is the largest shareholder in the company founded over 30 years ago.

The company had disclosed a 12.12% stake in July last year, shortly after which Stratasys adopted a limited shareholder rights plan or "poison pill".

Nano Dimension was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Sriraj Kalluvila)

Recommended Stories

  • Police searching for mother of newborn abandoned for days outside Mass. home

    The infant boy was found by a Springfield couple on a frigid night when they returned from a getaway in Boston.

  • Sotheby's hopes for record sale of ancient Hebrew Bible

    One of the oldest surviving biblical manuscripts, a nearly complete 1,100-year-old Hebrew Bible, could soon be yours — for a cool $30 million. The Codex Sassoon, a leather-bound, handwritten parchment tome containing almost the entirety of the Hebrew Bible, is set to go on the block at Sotheby’s in New York in May. Its anticipated sale speaks to the still bullish market for art, antiquities and ancient manuscripts even in a worldwide bear economy. “There are three ancient Hebrew Bibles from this period," said Yosef Ofer, a professor of Bible studies at Israel’s Bar Ilan University: the Codex Sassoon and Aleppo Codex from the 10th century, and the Leningrad Codex, from the early 11th century.

  • Russia's Ozon appeals Nasdaq delisting plan

    Russian e-commerce firm Ozon said on Wednesday it was appealing the Nasdaq stock exchange's plan to delist its securities and wanted to stand up for the rights of its investors. Nasdaq suspended trading in the securities of a number of companies operating in Russia on Feb. 28, 2022, days after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine. Last week, the exchange notified a handful of Russian companies of delisting plans.

  • Trump hush-money charges would bring 'zombie case' back to life

    Manhattan has started and stopped its investigation into Donald Trump's hush-money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels so many times that it has come to be known as a "zombie case" like the mythical character who returns from the dead. A grand jury of New Yorkers is expected to decide within days whether to bring charges against the former president for his role in a $130,000 payment his former lawyer Michael Cohen made in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election. Cohen and Daniels have said the payment was to buy her silence about an affair she had with Trump in 2006 when Trump was married to his current wife Melania.

  • TikTok creators think magnesium is a 'magic pill' for anxiety and sleepless nights, experts weigh in

    A psychologist said magnesium supplements are loosely regulated compared to prescription drugs, meaning users can't be sure what's in them.

  • Florida woman allegedly threatened McDonald's employees with gun over missing menu item: police

    A Florida woman was arrested for allegedly brandishing a firearm at McDonald's drive-thru workers because an item she wanted wasn't on the menu, according to police.

  • Comer, Republicans’ Investigative Chief, Embraces Role of Biden Antagonist

    DANVILLE, Ky. — Steering his SUV through pounding rain on his way to the state capital on a recent Thursday, Rep. James R. Comer, the chair of the Oversight and Accountability Committee, reflected on the pressure he often faced from constituents to investigate unhinged claims about President Joe Biden and Democrats. “You know, the customer’s always right,” Comer said wryly, of his approach to the people who elected him and now brandish conspiracy theories, vulgar photographs featuring the presid

  • The 1 Stock Warren Buffett Is Almost Certain to Keep Buying -- and It's Not Occidental Petroleum

    For nearly six decades, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has been a wealth-building machine for his company's shareholders. Since ascending to the lead role, the Oracle of Omaha has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an aggregate return of 3,787,464%, which outpaces the total return of the S&P 500, including dividends paid, by a factor of 153. With Berkshire Hathaway sitting on more than $128 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and Treasury bonds, as of the end of 2022, Buffett and his team have plenty of firepower to do some shopping during the current bear market.

  • Insiders pour millions into these 2 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    After January’s stock rally, the story in the markets for the past two months has been volatility. Stocks were on a seesaw even before the recent SVB crash, and the banking woes of the last two weeks have simply exacerbated the up and down swings. The increased uncertainty in the market conditions has put a premium on data analysis, the ability to collect and decipher the mass of information generated by Wall Street’s aggregated trading activity. Fortunately, there are already experts out there

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The iconic money manager with a penchant for aggressive growth is beating the market in 2023. She could be ready to party like it's 2020 again.

  • 'Invite me to your funeral': Jim Cramer makes a bold call on the Nasdaq — and even billionaire Elon Musk had to respond. Here are 3 ways to bet on that conviction

    Mad Money or a mad call?

  • Inflation jumps unexpectedly as food shortages bite

    Britain’s vegetable shortage caused inflation to rise unexpectedly last month, increasing pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates this week.

  • 3 Stocks for Oil and Gas Contrarians to Buy

    Last week OPEC publicly committed to significantly cutting production...

  • UBS set for talks with Michael Klein to terminate Credit Suisse investment bank deal - FT

    UBS on Sunday agreed to buy rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) in stock and agreed to assume up to 5 billion francs ($5.4 billion) in losses, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities to avoid more market-shaking turmoil in global banking. Klein, a veteran dealmaker, was merging his eponymous advisory boutique into Credit Suisse's investment banking operations to create CS First Boston as a standalone business which he would have led from New York. UBS has now assigned a legal team to examine how to void the contract Credit Suisse signed with Klein in the cheapest way possible, according to the FT report, which cited people with direct knowledge of the matter.

  • 2 Top Stocks to Buy Now That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030 or Sooner

    Only a select few enterprises reach the exclusive $1 trillion market cap club. The world is increasingly shifting away from cash and toward digital transactions. As the operator of the largest debit and credit card payment network in the world, Visa (NYSE: V) stands to profit from this trend more than any other company.

  • 1 Number Shows Why Boeing Stock Is Struggling to Gain Altitude

    It has been a rough few years for Boeing (NYSE: BA) shareholders. The headline revenue growth looks impressive, but Boeing is far from healed. A look beyond the top-line number offers insight into the headwinds Boeing is facing and how soon investors should expect a turnaround.

  • Warren Buffett’s Likely Successor Buys $24.6 Million in Berkshire Stock

    Abel, who heads the non-insurance operations of Berkshire (ticker: BRK.A, BRK.B), purchased 55 class A shares at a price of $447,259 on Friday, lifting his stake in the A shares to 228 shares. Berkshire shares rose 1% Tuesday to $460,515, and the B shares gained 0.9% to $303.85. The purchases were made on behalf of the Gregory Abel Revocable Trust on behalf of his wife, children, and other family members.

  • ‘This is going to be pretty bumpy going forward’: First Republic stock shares plunge almost 50% as people move their money despite $30 billion bailout

    Efforts to reassure the public that First Republic is safe have so far been unsuccessful as bank's shares plunge.

  • Brace for the S&P 500 to plunge 50% and a painful recession to strike as the 'everything bubble' bursts, elite investor Jeremy Grantham warns

    Jeremy Grantham expects the historic bubble in stocks, bonds, and house prices to end with an epic crash and an economic catastrophe.

  • Pfizer Has Another Blockbuster on the Horizon, but That's Not All

    Over the past year, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) made a series of acquisitions, even announcing at one point that it planned to remain "very active in deal-making." On March 13, Pfizer announced the planned blockbuster acquisition of cancer specialist Seagen (NASDAQ: SGEN) for a massive $43 billion in cash. This move, expected to close by year-end or early 2024, will likely improve Pfizer's prospects, and it is only the latest in a series of important and successful strategic decisions the company's management has made.