Stratec (ETR:SBS) investors are sitting on a loss of 33% if they invested a year ago

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. Investors in Stratec SE (ETR:SBS) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 33%. That's well below the market decline of 17%. The silver lining (for longer term investors) is that the stock is still 32% higher than it was three years ago. Contrary to the longer term story, the last month has been good for stockholders, with a share price gain of 9.0%. But this could be related to good market conditions, with stocks up around 12% during the period.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unfortunately Stratec reported an EPS drop of 39% for the last year. This proportional reduction in earnings per share isn't far from the 33% decrease in the share price. So it seems that the market sentiment has not changed much, despite the weak results. Rather, the share price is remains a similar multiple of the EPS, suggesting the outlook remains the same.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Stratec shareholders are down 33% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 17%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 6%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Stratec that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on DE exchanges.

