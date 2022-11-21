Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.60

Strategic Education, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:STRA) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.60 per share on 5th of December. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 3.0%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Strategic Education Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Based on the last payment, Strategic Education's profits didn't cover the dividend, but the company was generating enough cash instead. Given that the dividend is a cash outflow, we think that cash is more important than accounting measures of profit when assessing the dividend, so this is a mitigating factor.

EPS is set to fall by 10.7% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 159%, which is definitely a bit high to be sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $4.00 total annually to $2.40. The dividend has shrunk at around 5.0% a year during that period. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Strategic Education's earnings per share has shrunk at 11% a year over the past five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future.

Strategic Education's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Strategic Education's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Strategic Education that you should be aware of before investing. Is Strategic Education not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

