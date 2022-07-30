Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.60

The board of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 12th of September, with investors receiving $0.60 per share. This makes the dividend yield 3.3%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Strategic Education Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before making this announcement, Strategic Education's dividend was higher than its profits, but the free cash flows quite comfortably covered it. Generally, we think cash is more important than accounting measures of profit, so with the cash flows easily covering the dividend, we don't think there is much reason to worry.

EPS is set to fall by 10.1% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 168%, which could put the dividend in jeopardy if the company's earnings don't improve.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $4.00 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $2.40. This works out to be a decline of approximately 5.0% per year over that time. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Earnings per share has been sinking by 10% over the last five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future.

Strategic Education's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Strategic Education that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

