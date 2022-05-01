Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.60

The board of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 6th of June, with investors receiving US$0.60 per share. This means the annual payment is 3.7% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Strategic Education Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 109% of what it was earning, however the dividend was quite comfortably covered by free cash flows at a cash payout ratio of only 53%. Generally, we think cash is more important than accounting measures of profit, so with the cash flows easily covering the dividend, we don't think there is much reason to worry.

If the company can't turn things around, EPS could fall by 7.3% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 153%, which could put the dividend in jeopardy if the company's earnings don't improve.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least 1 cut in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the first annual payment was US$4.00, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$2.40. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 5.0% per year. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. In the last five years, Strategic Education's earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 7.3% per annum. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits.

Strategic Education's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Strategic Education's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Strategic Education that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

