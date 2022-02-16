Strategic investors back startup CelLink’s $250 million funding round

Paul Lienert
·2 min read

By Paul Lienert

(Reuters) - CelLink, a California startup with a pathbreaking product that replaces traditional wiring harnesses, has closed a $250 million funding round backed by several large auto industry players, the company said on Wednesday.

CelLink has developed a new method of connecting battery cells and packs, and transferring power and data across vehicle sensors, modules and electronic control units, according to the company. Founded in 2011 and based in San Carlos, CelLink has been scaling up production of its lightweight flexible circuits since 2019.

A single large-area "flex harness" can combine the functions of several traditional wiring harnesses, the company said. This could significantly reduce weight, mass and cost, while enabling more automated and modular vehicle assembly, it said.

“We’re in hundreds of thousands of electric vehicles now,” Kevin Coakley, chief executive and co-founder, said in an interview.

While he declined to specify which vehicle manufacturers are using CelLink flex harnesses, Tesla is the only U.S. carmaker that has produced that many electric vehicles.

CelLink, which has raised about $315 million, said the latest funds will be used to build a factory in Georgetown, Texas, that will open later this year.

“We are building a 25-line factory (there) and all those lines are spoken for,” Coakley said.

Eventually, he said, CelLink expects to find applications for its products in commercial vehicles, agriculture, military and aerospace.

Strategic investors in the new round include BMW iVentures, Lear Corp, Robert Bosch Venture Capital and 3M, all of which had invested previously. Another early investor, Ford Motor, did not join the latest round.

The Series D round was led by Boston hedge fund Whale Rock Capital and joined by T. Rowe Price, Fidelity Management, D1 Capital Partners, Standard Investments and Atreides, as well as existing investors Fontinalis Partners, Franklin Templeton and Tinicum Venture Partners.

(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why QuantumScape Shares Popped Ahead of Tomorrow's Update

    Wednesday's question-and-answer session could provide insight into the company's path to commercialization.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    What can we say about 2022? The year is only 6 weeks old, and the markets – which climbed so high in 2021 – are in a correction. The NASDAQ has fallen almost 12% since the start of the year, and the S&P 500 is behind at a net year-to-date loss of 8%. The losses have been broad-based, although tech has been particularly hard hit. The headwinds pushing against the market momentum have come in a cluster. From the supply chain bottlenecks, to increasing shortages of goods, to steadily rising inflati

  • Burger King pulls Whopper off discount menu; parent RBI to hike prices

    (Reuters) -Burger King parent Restaurant Brands International Inc said on Tuesday that it stripped its most famous sandwich, the Whopper, from discount menus and will raise menu prices again this year as to offset higher costs. U.S.-listed shares of the company rose more than 3% after it topped results estimates for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, led by soaring online sales and better-than-expected same-store sales growth at Burger King in the United States and Tim Hortons in Canada. The record inflation levels and staffing disruptions due to the omicron variant dulled profits at McDonald's Corp and coffeehouse chain Starbucks Corp.

  • 4 Top-Ranked Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Amid Industry Growth

    Here we discuss four semiconductor stocks, namely MaxLinear (MXL), ON Semiconductor (ON), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR), which are well poised to benefit from strong chip demand.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    It's hard to buy disruptors when the market itself is being upended. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has proven mortal after recording monster gains in 2020, but the widely followed stock picker isn't shifting gears. Ark Invest's CEO and top stock picker added to her positions in Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) on Monday.

  • Nvidia Leads the Nasdaq Higher, But This Winner's More of a Surprise

    As of 2 p.m. ET, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was up more than 2%. One key gainer in the Nasdaq was Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which continued to regain ground after a sharp drop since November. Shares of Nvidia were up more than 8% on Tuesday afternoon.

  • Morgan Stanley Bullish on These 3 Stocks for 90% Upside (Or More)

    A trio of headwinds are buffeting the markets, making investors skittish. Stealing the headlines is the Russia-Ukraine situation. Foreign policy pundits are openly speculating on the prospect of war, in the event that Russia invades its neighbor and the US objects. For now, that situation is fluid and unpredictable. On the domestic front, stubbornly high inflation remains a problem – and it’s continuing to rise. Market watchers are expecting the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at least 3

  • If You're an Intel Investor, Here's What I'd Do

    INTC is here to stay but it's a long way from competing effectively against either Nvidia or AMD, or even Taiwan Semiconductor.

  • Nvidia’s Earnings Could Be a Big Win for the Stock. What to Expect.

    Solid performance is expected in the chip maker's gaming and data center businesses when it reports earnings Wednesday.

  • The ARK ETF Selloff Looks a Lot Like the Dot-Com Bust. History Says It Gets Worse.

    Lessons from the dot-com bubble and bust of two decades ago may provide a blueprint for where highflying tech names go next.

  • 3 Great Dividend Stocks You Can Buy for Less Than $50 a Share

    Investors don't have to shell out a fortune to own shares of these reliable income-producing companies.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy in February and Hold Forever

    Healthcare is one of the largest and most complex areas within the stock market. It's a multi-trillion dollar industry filled with opportunities for investors to pave their roads to financial freedom with long-term investing. You can find quality stocks in healthcare -- companies that heal diseases, make medical devices, or simply provide the personal care products you buy at the store.

  • 5 Best Dow Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    This mini-portfolio of inflation-fighting dividend payers is clobbering the market in 2022 and positioned well against this year’s headline headwinds.

  • 5 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Help You Crush Inflation

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.4% to 13.4%, can put rising costs in their place.

  • Got $2,000? Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks To Buy Right Now

    Take any stock and combine the price per share at market close for each of the last 200 days that the stock market was open. Now divide this number by 200. This is the stock's 200-day moving average. I've given you the 200-day moving average formula to say this: Roughly 65% of all stocks are currently trading below their 200-day moving average, according to Barchart.

  • 2 Dirt Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy as a Hedge Against Market Volatility

    Every U.S. stock index has seen a major spike in volatility since the start of the year, thanks to the unfavorable mix of geopolitical tensions, sky-high inflation, rising bond yields, and tighter monetary policies by the Federal Reserve. What's the best way to counteract this surge in market volatility? While it might be tempting to stick to the sidelines during this turbulent period, history has shown that high-quality dividend stocks are a great way to mitigate wild price fluctuations in the market.

  • Peloton Stock Drops After New CEO Pours Cold Water on Sale Speculation

    Barry McCarthy, Peloton's new CEO, is planning to relocate to New York from California to focus on Peloton's growth, not oversee a company sale, a report says.

  • Bitcoin billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried says a 'crypto autumn' may be here, and that Fed policy will keep driving price swings

    "Certainly there has been a slowdown," 29-year-old crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried said.

  • Who is the new Air India CEO?

    India’s 154-year-old Tata Group, which reacquired Air India after 90 years, has named Ilker Ayci its new CEO and managing director. “Ilker is an aviation industry leader who led Turkish Airlines to its current success during his tenure there,” said N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Group, on the CEO appointment. The 51-year-old served as chairman of Turkish Airlines from 2015 to January 2022 and will now assume his responsibilities at Air India on or before April 1, a Tata Group press release said.

  • Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville, a China critic, just quietly dumped his investments in Communist Party-tied Alibaba Group

    The Alabama politico, who previously violated federal stock trading rules, has staunchly defended lawmakers' right to trade individual stocks as Congress considers banning the practice.