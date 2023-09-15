Strategic refinancing saved Salina schools' taxpayers more than $4 million. Here's how

In an unprecedented move for a school district, Salina's USD 305 worked to refinance bonds and could capture more than $4 million in savings for district taxpayers.

Despite interest rates being higher than recent years, the district, with approval from the board, went through a process of refinancing bonds primarily related to the 2014 bond election which funded construction and renovation of schools throughout the district.

“We’ve identified a unique opportunity in the bond market that allows us to achieve this savings even though interest rates are no longer at the record low levels from a couple of years ago,” Superintendent Linn Exline said in a statement. “This is a good opportunity to save dollars in a way that doesn’t affect people or services.”

Following the refinancing process, the district found it is positioned to bring substantial savings of $4,044,164 back to the district's taxpayers. As a result of the refinancing, the district's outstanding bonds are anticipated to be paid off two years ahead of schedule, with a final payment in 2031.

Greg Vahrenberg, director of Raymond James and Associates, said Salina Public Schools is the first Kansas school district to benefit from this new technique of securing savings on bonds. USD 305 is among a select few who have refinanced this way nationwide.

"If you'd ask me in 2021 if I'd be back here in 2023 in a higher interest rate environment, finding a way to capture a savings, I didn't really think this opportunity would be possible," Vahrenberg said. "You are the first school district in Kansas to use this technique and to my knowledge, maybe even one of the first in the country to use this approach to capture a savings."

So the district refinanced bonds. What does that mean?

In layman's terms, refinancing bonds looks a lot like refinancing any other large purchase. It's replacing an existing debt obligation (in this case payments for construction projects on various district buildings) with another debt obligation under a new duration of time and interest rate.

This specific refinancing process that the district underwent involves buying taxable bonds back from existing investors at a discounted price, then refinancing them with new tax-exempt refunding bonds.

Lowering the interest rate on bonds reduces the interest expense for taxpayers in the school district.

"I work in a very creative industry where we look for opportunities, and that's really what happened on this refinancing," Vahrenberg said.

In a release, Salina Public Schools said it is always looking for opportunities to lower interest expenses and, in turn, generate a savings for taxpayers.

Since 2012, the district has completed 12 different bond refinancings that have resulted in a cumulative savings total of $16,291,185.

"A key factor in capturing a savings is that the district benefits from being one of the highest rated school districts in Kansas," Jennifer Camien, communications director of the district, wrote in a release.

Moody's Investors Service assigned the district a bond rating of "Aa3," the fourth highest long-term corporate obligation rating. According to Moody, entities that receive this rating have cash reserves, proof of strong financial management and low risk of default.

While there are few school districts In Kansas and nationwide that achieve a bond rating in the “Aa” category, Salina USD 305 has maintained its rating in that category for more than a decade.

At the monthly school board meeting Sept. 12, board member Mark Bandré said he was impressed by the amount of savings the refinancing was able to secure.

"I'm glad your approach helped the board and district be a little bit innovative in these things," Bandré said to Vahrenberg and Lisa Peters, the district's executive director of business.

USD 305 board president Jim Fletcher thanked district staff and talked about the kind of impact the savings could have on the community.

"I think the biggest story there is the fact, for our community, two years of that bond payment has been cut down just by monitoring and managing that," Fletcher said.

USD 305 approves 2023-24 budget

Salina USD 305 approved its annual budget Sept. 12, which accounts for an estimated overall mill levy increase of 0.625 mills.

Factoring into this overall increase is state aid revenue, tax collection and assessed valuations completed earlier this year.

Under the spending plan, the district's Base Aid for Student Excellence will increase to $5,088 per student. Special education funding will decrease and is still not funded by the state under its own statutory level. Other than these changes, the funding formula is unchanged from the prior year.

District administration met with the Kansas State Department of Education to review the budget in July. On Aug. 8, the USD 305 board held a held a budget work session and approved a notice of a public hearing for the budget. The public hearing notice was published in The Salina Journal and on the USD 305 website.

On Tuesday, the USD 305 board unanimously voted in favor of adopting the proposed budget.

Other board of education business: Continued investment in Salina baseball

The USD 305 Board approved the allocation of funds to go toward a Salina Baseball Enterprises project at Wilbur Field in Salina. The district will enter into a long-term lease agreement for use of the complex and commit $200,000 to the renovation of Wilber Field.

The district has partnered with Salina Baseball Enterprises in the past, most recently, in renovations to the Salina South Softball Fields Complex.

