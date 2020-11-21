Spirits Canada Welcomes Progress on Canada - United Kingdom Trade Relationship

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Spirits Canada welcomes today's announcement of a Canada – United Kingdom Trade Continuity Agreement (TCA).

"It's critical for Canada's agriculture and agri-food exporters to retain the market access benefits gained for the U.K. market under CETA after that country leaves the EU under BREXIT", said Jan Westcott, President & CEO of Spirits Canada."

The Canada – U.K. TCA provides continuity of the Canada- European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) rules of market access for wines and spirits until a comprehensive bilateral free trade agreement between Canada and United Kingdom may be finalized.

In addition to continued tariff-free access for all spirits entering either market, under the agreement Canadian Whisky and Canadian Rye Whisky are recognized and protected as geographical indications (GI) of Canada. Similar GI protection is also provided for Scotch Whisky, Irish Whiskey and Irish Cream made in the United Kingdom.

"We urge trade negotiators on both sides to raise a dram of whisky (Canadian preferred, but Scotch or Irish is acceptable) to celebrate the current transitional agreement, but quickly re-engage to conclude a full bilateral free trade agreement," added Mr. Westcott. "Canadian Spirits manufacturers extend our deep appreciation to Canada's Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, the Honourable Mary Ng, Canada's Chief Negotiator, Mr., Doug Forsyth and Canada's Chief Agriculture Negotiator, Mr. Aaron Fowler and their teams of experts in concluding this transitional agreement and providing the stability and predictability needed to continue Canadian spirits export growth in the United Kingdom."

Spirits Canada is the sole national trade organization representing the interest of Canadian spirits manufacturers, importers and exporters. The value of Canadian spirits imported by the United Kingdom last year was in excess of $3.3 million, representing greater than 85% of the value of all Canadian beverage alcohol imports into the U.K..

