Worried About Getting Slammed With Inheritance Taxes? Do This

Ben Geier
·5 min read

When a loved one dies, there are a lot of things to worry about, from planning the funeral to dealing with your own emotions. As is often the case though, money is a major part of the calculus of life when dealing with a recently deceased family member. When they pass, your family will have to deal with their money, assets and debts. And if they have a large enough estate, you’ll potentially have to worry about the estate and inheritance taxes. There are things you can do now, though, that will limit the amount of money ultimately subject to these taxes, so that your family can use more of your wealth to build their own lives. For help with the estate tax or any other financial planning issues, consider working with a financial advisor.

Understanding the Differences Between Estate Taxes & Inheritance Taxes

First things first, make sure you know the difference between the estate tax and the inheritance tax. The estate tax, sometimes called the "death tax," is money taken by the government from the estate of a recently deceased person before it's passed on to their family, friends and other beneficiaries. There is a federal estate tax, while a number of states also levy their own estate tax.

The inheritance tax, meanwhile, is levied on money after it has passed on to an heir. Money can be subject to both inheritance and estate taxes. There is no federal inheritance tax, but a number of states levy inheritance taxes.

The rules for these inheritance taxes vary from state to state. Sometimes the inheritance tax only applies based on the state the heir lives in, though it can also matter what state the person who died was living in as well. Even what state the property, like a house for example, you inherit is in can affect the situation.

There are plenty of strategies to decrease both types of taxes. For more details on how to decrease potential estate taxes, check out this article.

Inheritance Tax Avoidance Strategies

If you think you’ll be getting an inheritance when a loved one dies, the first thing you should do is check the laws in both the state you live in and the state they live in. If neither of them levy an inheritance tax, you’re in the clear. Whenever your loved one dies, there will be nothing for you to worry about. There may be an estate tax to deal with, but you’ll pay nothing on any money you actually receive.

If there is an inheritance tax to consider, though, there are some things you can do to decrease your tax burden. Keep in mind that some of these steps will require advance planning and cooperation with the person leaving you the inheritance. So if you believe you’ll be getting an inheritance, think ahead and talk with your family member about the most efficient way to transfer money.

Arrange to Receive the Money as Gifts

If you’re going to be getting an inheritance from a relative who is getting older, consider talking to them about getting some of it as gifts before they die. Currently, the annual gift tax limit is $15,000, so a person can give up to $15,000 to a person each year with no tax implications.

Let’s say your grandmother has told you she’ll be leaving you $45,000 in her will. If, instead of willing you this money, she gave you $15,000 a year for three years before she passes, the money would not be subject to inheritance tax. Plus, you could invest it in stocks or index funds and end up with more money by the time she actually passes away. If it makes your relative feel better, you could even promise not to touch the money until they're gone.

Use an Alternate Valuation Date

Not all inheritances are cash, as many people receive property, including homes and other real estate. Generally, the property value used for inheritance tax purposes is the date of death. If the estate is also subject to the estate tax, though, using a later date - generally six months after death - may be an option. This could result in a lower property value and thus, a smaller tax burden.

Buy a Payable on Death (POD) Life Insurance Policy

If you set up a payable on death life insurance policy, your beneficiaries won’t owe any taxes on the money they receive on your death. They can use this money to pay any other inheritance or estate taxes that are levied. Again, this will require some difficult planning ahead of time.

Change Your Residence

This may seem like a drastic step, but for some people it may make sense. Remember, not all states levy an inheritance tax and there is no federal inheritance tax. If you’re at a place in your life where you can move, setting up shop in a state where there's no inheritance tax could end up saving you or your beneficiaries a pretty penny.

Bottom Line

Inheritance tax is levied on money after it has been transferred to an heir. Most states do not have an inheritance tax and there is no federal inheritance tax. That said, even if you live in a state where there is an inheritance tax, there are several steps you can take to minimize the among of your inheritance that ends up being taken by the state.

While estate planning can lead to some difficult conversations, it will ultimately leave your family in a much better position after you pass. In fact, inheritance tax planning can be just as important as writing a will or setting up a trust.

Estate Planning Tips

  • If you or a loved one needs help reducing estate or inheritance tax burdens, consider working with a financial advisor. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors in your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

  • If you’re going at estate and retirement planning by yourself, it’s a good idea to prepare fully. SmartAsset has you covered with lots of free online resources that can help you plan for the future. For example, check out our retirement calculator.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/Andrii Dodonov

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • A New Exhibit Explores the Kimono and Its Influence on Global Fashion

    With Kimono Style, the Metropolitan Museum of Art aims to shed light on the significant sartorial connections between Japanese kimonos and Western garments inspired by them, which are just as prevalent today as they were 100 or even 200 years ago.

  • LME launches reporting of OTC positions after nickel chaos

    LONDON (Reuters) -The London Metal Exchange (LME) approved rules on Friday for members to report all over the counter (OTC) positions, a move taken after off-exchange trading was partly blamed for a wild spike in nickel prices in March. "This ... will improve the ability of the LME to oversee activity holistically through increased visibility, ensuring future market stability," the exchange said in a statement. The exchange, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd, was forced to suspend nickel trading and cancel all deals on March 8 because of disorderly activity caused partly by a large OTC short nickel position.

  • HKEX considers opening offices in New York and London as it takes the battle for IPO fundraising to North America and Europe

    Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is considering opening offices in New York and London to be closer to companies and investors in North America and Europe, in its drive to become a worldwide marketplace for financial products. The exchange that was established through a merger 22 years ago this month, said in May that it was planning for offices in North America and Europe. Several sources familiar with the matter narrowed the options down to New York and London, pending final dec

  • Costco Is Facing a Lawsuit Over Its Treatment of Rotisserie Chickens

    Costco members know one of the biggest perks of the warehouse is the beloved rotisserie chickens. Big, delicious, and affordable at only $4.99—the company sells the birds at a loss to keep members coming back, CFO Richard Galanti said in 2015.While the company has been keeping the item cheap, some have speculated if there may have been other costs incurred. Recently, the Nebraska Examiner reported that a lawsuit claims Costco is in violation of livestock welfare laws concerning inadequate care b

  • The Week in Crypto: Crypto Winter and More

    Cryptocurrency had the same rough week as every other part of the economy, with Bitcoin dropping below $25,000 for the first time since the end of 2020, Coinbase cutting 18% of its workforce and the...

  • Everything You Need To Know About How the Fed Rate Will Impact Your Personal Finances

    The Fed recently raised rates more than it has in 28 years, jumping the prime rate up by 0.75% at the Federal Open Market Committee meeting on June 15. It's the third of many interest rate hikes...

  • Why a negative coronavirus test might seem to cure your symptoms

    After more than two years of pandemic life, many people are familiar with the worry and fear that can be triggered by a sore throat, sniffle or fatigue: Do I have covid-19? That thought often prompts a rush to grab the nearest home coronavirus test kit or find a testing site. But sometimes when the test comes back negative, the result can have a seemingly miraculous effect. "This morning I felt tired, maybe a sore throat, was that a hint of a headache??" tweeted Vice senior staff writer Shayla L

  • 4 Millennial Engagement Trends That Boomers Roll Their Eyes At

    So many things millennials do perplex their boomer parents—from babying their pets , to the obsession with Emily...

  • Historic NC home on 8 acres was up for rent for $850 a month. Why it was such a find.

    The rent for the 172-year-old house was below normal market rates in the Triangle. Whoever rents it is responsible for a decent amount of maintenance.

  • Here's how to make your yard a nesting haven for different kinds of birds

    Every bird species has its own nesting requirements, both in terms of site and construction materials.

  • Here's Our First Look at the Hardcore Chevy Silverado ZR2 Bison

    Like the Colorado ZR2 Bison, expect more AEV hardware to improve off-road performance.

  • Fired ‘General Hospital’ Crew Members Sue ABC Over Vaccine Requirements

    Lawsuit calls the terminations "unconstitutional"

  • Crypto volatility ‘exposing the weaker corners’ in the industry: Strategist

    Bitwise Asset Management CIO Matt Hougan joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down the volatility in crypto markets, bitcoin's current pricing, and how crypto ecosystems are pricing in the Fed's interest rate hike cycle.

  • Immutable launches $500M fund to boost web3 gaming adoption

    Immutable, an Australia-based web3 gaming firm, launched an inaugural $500 million developer and venture investment fund, Robbie Ferguson, president and co-founder of Immutable, exclusively told TechCrunch. Immutable’s main goal is to enable the next generation of web3 gaming at scale, Ferguson said. “We see gaming being one of the biggest opportunities in web3 to have ever existed,” he said.

  • EXPLAINER: Why is China denying Hong Kong was a UK colony?

    Hong Kong is preparing to introduce new middle school textbooks that will deny the Chinese territory was ever a British colony. China's Communist rulers say the semi-autonomous city and the nearby former Portuguese colony of Macao were merely occupied by foreign powers and that China never relinquished sovereignty over them. It's not a new position for China, but the move is a further example of Beijing’s determination to enforce its interpretation of history and events and inculcate patriotism as it tightens its grip over Hong Kong following massive protests demanding democracy in 2019.

  • Wendy Williams Reveals What's Next for Her Following Eponymous Talk Show's End After 13 Years

    "You have to say, there is nobody like Wendy Williams," guest host Sherri Shepherd said during the final episode of The Wendy Williams Show on Friday

  • The U.S. is hurtling toward a recession. Here’s the best-case scenario for how it could play out—and the worst

    With recession fears rising and inflation stuck at four-decade highs, consumers are slowing their spending, and they’re not happy about rising costs. Allianz Trade’s Dan North says that's a bad sign: “If consumers are concerned about the future, they're almost always right.”

  • One of Canada's biggest oil bulls isn't blinking amid recession fears

    Amid worries about a global recession, Eric Nuttall reminds investors why his multi-year bull market thesis for oil and gas is unbroken.

  • The Top Dividend Stock for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    It might be Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) paying a dividend. Here are three reasons Procter & Gamble could pay you for the rest of your lifetime. Procter & Gamble is a conglomerate of household products, which means that the company owns various brands, but they operate and sell under their own identity.

  • Meta and Alphabet Could Take a Hit on Ad Sales if Economy Falls Into Recession

    BofA Global Research analyst Justin Post cut his financial forecasts for the companies, noting that the bank's economists are expecting slower GDP growth.